Prince William Attends Earthshot Prize Ceremony in a Thrifted Blazer He Found at a Vintage Store As He Shares Royal Family's Sustainable Habits

Prince William's annual Earthshot Prize ceremony has always put focus on a sustainable dress code, and this year the Prince of Wales took his look to the next level by wearing a vintage blazer with sustainably made sneakers.

William, 42, walked the green carpet in Cape Town, South Africa while rocking a gray double-breasted suit jacket in a very fitting Prince of Wales check. Per multiple outlets, the royal found his blazer at a London vintage shop—and we love a prince who practices what he preaches.

He kept the sustainable theme going with casual white sneakers from Purified, a brand that was created by Earthshot Prize finalist Mary Allen from Natural Fiber Welding. "He said he’s got a pair!” Allen told People earlier Wednesday while attending an event at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden before the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales added a sweet detail to his look, wearing the beaded friendship bracelet reading "PAPA" that Princess Charlotte made for him to wear during the trip.

The look was much more laid-back than what the Prince of Wales has worn for previous Earthshot ceremonies; last year, he rocked an emerald green velvet tuxedo jacket and a bow tie to the awards, which were held in Singapore.

William chose a Prince of Wales check jacket for the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate Middleton wasn't able to join William in South Africa or Singapore, the Princess of Wales stuck to the green dress code (quite literally) for the 2022 Boston event by wearing a vivid lime evening gown she rented from a fashion site.

As for his family's sustainable habits, Prince William told a group of journalists (via People) that "every family tries to do what they can to sort of help with the environment."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, the Prince of Wales said the family goes "through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimize water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that."

"I think every family has these conversations," he added. "You just try to do what you can."

Prince William walked the green carpet with conservationist Robert Irwin (left) and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha (right). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing up with a famously environmentally conscious father like King Charles, it's no surprise that William is focused on turning off lights, a habit that The King is famous for doing over the years. In fact, William and brother Prince Harry discussed the topic in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 (via Aberdeen Live).

"He's a stickler for turning lights off, and that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex mused that these things turn into "a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us."

Prince William chimed in that he's "got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible." Sounds like he's kept that habit going for his kids.