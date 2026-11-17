According to Hello! magazine, the next host city for the environmental awards was accidentally revealed by the future King while speaking with performers and attendees after the show on Tuesday night.
"Big year next year, Australia!" he said. There hasn’t been an official announcement from the Prize about its 2027 destination, nor did the Prince of Wales mention the name of the host city. Previously, the awards have been held in London, Boston, Singapore, Capetown, South Africa and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Founded in 2020 by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to heal the planet by 2030, awarding £1 million ($1.3 million) to five innovative projects each year.
With its diversity of wildlife and landscapes, Australia certainly makes sense for the 2027 Earthshot Prize, but it's also home to one of the Prize's ambassadors, Robert Irwin, who attended Tuesday's event in Mumbai.
"William and Catherine are such an incredible powerhouse duo,” Irwin told Peopleat the event. “Catherine, particularly, has inspired me and inspired the world. She’s just an incredible force of nature and one of those people you hope to meet one day. Meeting her exceeded every expectation.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.