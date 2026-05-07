Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have a Reason to Visit Australia as Robert Irwin Reveals They Gave Him "Special Assistance" at the Zoo
The Wales family helped the wildlife conservationist with an adorable task.
Prince George hasn’t been to Australia since he was a baby, but now the 12-year-old has a good reason to return after Robert Irwin announced that the future King and his siblings have helped him out with a major task. On May 7, the wildlife conservationist, who is the son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, says that Prince William and Princess Kate’s children helped him name Australia Zoo’s newest addition, a baby kangaroo—and they chose to honor Wales with her moniker.
The joey’s name is Cwtch (pronounced “kutch”) and means “cuddle” in Welsh. “I absolutely love the name ‘Cwtch’—it couldn’t be more perfect for this little joey,” Irwin said in a news release. “I am so thankful to have received special assistance from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the naming.”
In an Instagram Reel, Irwin, who is an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, added that the name Cwtch fits perfectly because she spends so much time cuddling inside her mom's pouch. He then thanked George, Charlotte and Louis again for the “brilliant name.”
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At the end of the day, Robert said “it's all about making sure we give back to the wildlife and the wild places where they live.”
Echoing that sentiment, Irwin works closely with the Prince of Wales on the Earthshot Prize, including projects focused on protecting and restoring nature. The pair have become so friendly that Prince William made a special video call to support Robert when he was competing in the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.
Fans hoping to meet Baby Cwtch can visit her at Australia Zoo, located in the Queensland suburb of Beerwah.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.