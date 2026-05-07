Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have a Reason to Visit Australia as Robert Irwin Reveals They Gave Him "Special Assistance" at the Zoo

Prince George hasn’t been to Australia since he was a baby, but now the 12-year-old has a good reason to return after Robert Irwin announced that the future King and his siblings have helped him out with a major task. On May 7, the wildlife conservationist, who is the son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, says that Prince William and Princess Kate’s children helped him name Australia Zoo’s newest addition, a baby kangaroo—and they chose to honor Wales with her moniker.

The joey’s name is Cwtch (pronounced “kutch”) and means “cuddle” in Welsh. “I absolutely love the name ‘Cwtch’—it couldn’t be more perfect for this little joey,” Irwin said in a news release. “I am so thankful to have received special assistance from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the naming.”

In an Instagram Reel, Irwin, who is an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, added that the name Cwtch fits perfectly because she spends so much time cuddling inside her mom's pouch. He then thanked George, Charlotte and Louis again for the “brilliant name.”

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Robert Irwin with a kangaroo A photo posted by on

Prince George visits Australia's Taranga Zoo with Prince William and Princess Kate in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert joined the Prince of Wales for his 2024 trip to South Africa for the Earthshot Prize. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of the day, Robert said “it's all about making sure we give back to the wildlife and the wild places where they live.”

Echoing that sentiment, Irwin works closely with the Prince of Wales on the Earthshot Prize, including projects focused on protecting and restoring nature. The pair have become so friendly that Prince William made a special video call to support Robert when he was competing in the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.

Fans hoping to meet Baby Cwtch can visit her at Australia Zoo, located in the Queensland suburb of Beerwah.