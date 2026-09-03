This Royal’s Approach to Life and Love is Like Queen Elizabeth “All Over Again,” Says Biographer

There are several members of the Royal Family who have inherited Queen Elizabeth's looks, including Princess Charlotte, but royal journalist and author Robert Jobson pointed out that one young royal is following in the late Queen's footsteps in other ways.
While she certainly bears a resemblance to the late Queen, Jobson says that Lady Louise's relationship with fellow St Andrews student Felix da Silva-Clamp is also similar to her grandmother's approach to life with Prince Philip.
"Like Lady Louise, Princess Elizabeth was a quiet girl who knew exactly what she wanted when it came to love," Jobson said, adding that "Constancy and steadfastness was at the heart of her character, in marriage as in everything else, and it was perhaps underestimated."
"'People say Lady Louise looks like her grandmother," he continued. "There is a resemblance. But the likeness that matters more is not in the face."
Unlike some of her older cousins, Louise isn't into partying, and is more likely found taking part in traditional Scottish dancing with Felix or enjoying the theater scene.
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Like Prince Philip, Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver on the competitive circuit, with boyfriend Felix often cheering her on from the sidelines.
"She has her grandmother’s temperament and her grandfather’s hobby," Jobson added of Louise. "Level-headed, thoughtful and kind. Those who knew the late Queen at that age would recognize a good deal of her in this young woman."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.