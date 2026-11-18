Prince William and Princess Kate wrapped up their first joint overseas tour in four years on November 18, with the couple carrying out a successful trip to India to celebrate the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Although it’s a 4,500-mile journey to Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales only stayed for three days of events, and GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker noted that it’s an overseas tour model that is unlikely to change in the future.
"I understand the future King favours shorter trips with a higher 'impact,’” Walker wrote. Unlike Queen Elizabeth, who took royal tours that lasted months at a time, or King Charles, who still travels for extensive week-plus trips, William and Kate have put Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, at the forefront of their “decision-making” in a different way than royals of the past.
“Increasing the frequency of official royal trips to represent the United Kingdom abroad has not been ruled out, but it is understood the Waleses' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, form a big part of the decision-making,” Walker shared.
The Prince and Princess of Wales drive their children to and from school themselves and are highly involved in their sports and activities, aiming to give them as normal of a childhood as possible despite their titles. Walker wrote that this approach differs from how the late Queen or King Charles have viewed royal duties.
“Unlike previous generations of the Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine place a huge importance on being hands-on parents, and are reluctant to be away from their children for more than a couple of days," he shared.
However, with Prince George now attending boarding school at Eton College and Princess Charlotte just two years away from boarding herself, "it is likely the number of trips for the couple each year will increase," Walker noted.
This doesn't mean that William and Kate will be heading on a two-week tour of Australia next year, the rumored destination for next year's Earthshot Prize. The GB News correspondent pointed out that the Prince of Wales's staff is "half of what his father's used to be," meaning that he doesn't have the number of people required to plan lengthy overseas visits.
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And with social media delivering royal news in real time, William and Kate are able to pack in numerous events in a few days versus relying on print media of the past to focus on day-by-day coverage of tours, the royal reporter added.
At the end of the day, Prince William won't turn down his responsibilities, with Walker sharing that "Royal officials have insisted that Prince William will always do what the British Government asks him to do."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.