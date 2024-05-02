Prince William Gives Simple But Powerful Update on Princess Kate's Health

He was characteristically demure.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well wishers after he visits James' Place Newcastle on April 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The charity’s new centre in Newcastle, which was opened by the Prince of Wales today, will provide help to men experiencing suicidal crisis in the region.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince William was asked about Princess Kate's health during a royal visit this week, and he gave a simple yet meaningful answer.

The Prince of Wales was in Newcastle, in the northeast of England, on Tuesday, and he met with royal fans who were gathered near the charity he was visiting, James' Place.

A member of the public, wrapped in a Union Jack flag, asked the prince, "Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?"

William replied, "All doing well, thank you. Yes, all doing well."

The royal fan added, "I mean, obviously Catherine..."

The prince reiterated, "We're all doing well, thank you."

The interaction was captured in a fan video on Instagram.

The Prince of Wales Visits The Northeast Of England

Prince William connects with a member of the public in Newcastle on April 30, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the fan's line of questioning came in the context of Kate's cancer diagnosis, which the princess revealed to the world in a two-minute video on March 22.

Catherine's illness has undoubtedly been a difficult experience for the Wales family, and she and William have done their best to protect their much-deserved privacy surround the situation, hence the prince's succinct answer.

During the Newcastle visit, William also had the absolute sweetest interaction with a little boy, who proudly declared to him, "It's my birthday!"

An adult who overheard quickly corrected, "Don't, it's not your birthday!" which drew a laugh from the crowd.

William, though, was determined not to embarrass the little kid and asked him the very reasonable question, "Are you having a party?" to which he responded, "A birthday party but not a cake." Crying.

