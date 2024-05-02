Prince William Gives Simple But Powerful Update on Princess Kate's Health

Prince William was asked about Princess Kate's health during a royal visit this week, and he gave a simple yet meaningful answer.
The Prince of Wales was in Newcastle, in the northeast of England, on Tuesday, and he met with royal fans who were gathered near the charity he was visiting, James' Place.
A member of the public, wrapped in a Union Jack flag, asked the prince, "Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?"
William replied, "All doing well, thank you. Yes, all doing well."
The royal fan added, "I mean, obviously Catherine..."
The prince reiterated, "We're all doing well, thank you."
The interaction was captured in a fan video on Instagram.
Of course, the fan's line of questioning came in the context of Kate's cancer diagnosis, which the princess revealed to the world in a two-minute video on March 22.
Catherine's illness has undoubtedly been a difficult experience for the Wales family, and she and William have done their best to protect their much-deserved privacy surround the situation, hence the prince's succinct answer.
During the Newcastle visit, William also had the absolute sweetest interaction with a little boy, who proudly declared to him, "It's my birthday!"
An adult who overheard quickly corrected, "Don't, it's not your birthday!" which drew a laugh from the crowd.
William, though, was determined not to embarrass the little kid and asked him the very reasonable question, "Are you having a party?" to which he responded, "A birthday party but not a cake." Crying.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
