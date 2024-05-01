Prince William Is "A Bit Envious" of Prince Harry's Lifestyle, Sources Claim

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship right now leaves much to be desired.
But on the Prince of Wales' side, apparently there's more to the rift than straightforward anger: William is reportedly also slightly jealous of the way Harry gets to live his life.
"William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms," an anonymous source told Us Weekly.
As the "spare," Harry was able to leave behind his royal duties, but as the future King, William just doesn't have that option.
Another reason William "feels envious" of Harry, according to royal author Ed Owens, is the things the Duke of Sussex has been able to achieve as a free agent, so to speak.
"Harry has done remarkable things," Owens told Us Weekly, pointing to the Invictus Games in particular, which "now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the Royal Family."
Of course, William has also achieved a lot—for example establishing the annual Earthshot Prize to help reverse the climate crisis—but Owens seems to be pointing to the extra media attention Harry's projects often attract.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
On Harry's end, however, it sounds like there's a real desire to move forward and build bridges with his brother, with a second source telling Us Weekly that he has invited William and Princess Kate to the Invictus Games event in London on May 8, but of course we don't yet know if the Waleses will go.
"Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now," the second source said. "He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world."
Harry is likely to meet with his father King Charles while he's in England, but it's unclear whether he will see William—with whom he has pretty much been estranged for months now.
Thankfully, the duke's relationship with his father, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February, seems to be moving in a better direction these days.
As for William's alleged jealousy, it's not the first time royal insiders have implied something to that effect.
In February, royal author Robert Jobson said of William's perspective on the Invictus Games, "I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone."
Meanwhile, Omid Scobie wrote last year, "we do know that there are persisting reports that William has been—and always will be—envious of Harry’s freedom to 'break away' from the royal establishment."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and Hannah Waddingham Have Red-Carpet Glam Down to a Fine Art
These solid-color looks are next level.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Will King Charles and Prince Harry Get to Connect When Harry Is in the U.K. Next Week? The Jury’s Still Out
Some say yes, and some say the King’s “busy” schedule may prevent a visit from happening.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When Princess Charlotte Was Given a Crown on the Set of ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Her Little Brother Prince Louis Demanded One, Too
“So we had to go and find him a little crown.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Will King Charles and Prince Harry Get to Connect When Harry Is in the U.K. Next Week? The Jury’s Still Out
Some say yes, and some say the King’s “busy” schedule may prevent a visit from happening.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s A Poignant Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Visit to Nigeria Will Be Especially Meaningful to Them
The couple will travel there next month, following a stop for Harry in the U.K. to mark the Invictus Games’ 10-year anniversary on May 8.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William “Has Never Been More Protective” of Princess Kate Than He Is Now—and Will “Make Sure She’s Spoiled” on Their Anniversary Today
To mark 13 years since their royal wedding, the couple released a never-before-seen photo from the big day.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Told Princess Charlotte's Favorite Joke, And I'm Cackling
Help, I have the sense of humor of an 8-year-old.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
“Extremely Disappointed” Prince Harry Might Be Forced to Miss Attending the 10-Year Celebration of the Invictus Games In Person Next Month
The event, scheduled for May 8 in London, would see Harry return to the U.K. to celebrate an organization so important to him.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Was "Furious and in Tears" Over Frogmore Eviction, Author Claims
It was a difficult time.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Prioritizing Their Children's "Happiness" Amid Kate's Diagnosis, Source Says
The little ones come first.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Louis Turns 6—See the Adorable New Photo
Princess Kate was behind the lens.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published