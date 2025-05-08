Kate Middleton has slowly been returning to royal duties since being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, and while the princess has made a number of appearances this year, she's not officially back to full-time royal work just yet. The Wales family skipped celebrating Easter with the royals in April, and didn't attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday, May 7—but on May 8, the Royal Family announced the Prince and Princess of Wales would be unexpectedly attending a new event.

The King and Queen were scheduled to host a concert to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day with British presenter Zoe Ball on Thursday night, but just after the Royal Family attended a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, the palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be joining Their Majesties after all.

Per Buckingham Palace, the event—which will take place at Horse Guards Parade in London—will feature performances of music from the World War II era alongside stories of veterans.

The prince and princess attended a service of thanksgiving on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King and Queen will join William and Kate at a concert on Thursday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday, the Princess of Wales channeled Princess Diana in a white Alessandra Rich dress with black polka dots as she attended a solemn ceremony to honor those who fought in World War II.

She also joined members of the Royal Family—including her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—for the commemorative parade and flypast on Monday, May 5. Kate and Charlotte both wore repeat coats for the event, while Prince George and Prince Louis looked dapper in suits—and engaged in some classic sibling rivalry.

Later that afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George to meet veterans at a special tea party—a big milestone for the 11-year-old.

Thursday's concert marks the end of the VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations—and it's sure to be a memorable moment for the future King and Queen.