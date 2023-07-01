Prince William Apparently Had a Wild 41st Birthday Party with Friends

He may be 41, a father of three, and a busy future king, but Prince William apparently took time to party for his birthday recently, Us Weekly reports. The Prince of Wales and some friends hit a nightclub for William’s big day—and now these friends want to make it an annual tradition. (The above photo, by the way, is not from the night in question, but William’s got moves.)
“William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” a source says. “William was skeptical at first, but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time.”
William, who rang in his birthday on June 21, “felt a little uncomfortable at first,” but he eventually “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends,” who now want to make this “a new tradition.”
William also celebrated in a more subdued manner with wife Princess Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Kate and William also had a special dinner with the kids on his birthday,” the insider says. OK reports that the night out with the guys happened two days later, on Friday, June 23, where the crew hit KOKO in London, “where he danced and supped on beer alongside longtime friends Guy Pelly and James Meade, both of whom are godparents to his kids,” the outlet reports.
Though it may have been a minute, William (and Kate, too) were once regular fixtures on the London nightclub scene in the 2000s—those were the days.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
King Charles Gets “Nervous” and “Uneasy” When Queen Camilla Isn’t Around Him
The Queen gives her husband a lot of strength.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lindsay Lohan Will Welcome a Baby Boy with Husband Bader Shammas
“Her pregnancy has been smooth and amazing.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are Easier on Prince Louis Because He’s the Baby of the Family
“They don’t want to break his little spirit.”
By Rachel Burchfield