Prince William Apparently Had a Wild 41st Birthday Party with Friends

He may be 41, a father of three, and a busy future king, but Prince William apparently took time to party for his birthday recently, Us Weekly reports. The Prince of Wales and some friends hit a nightclub for William’s big day—and now these friends want to make it an annual tradition. (The above photo, by the way, is not from the night in question, but William’s got moves.)

“William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” a source says. “William was skeptical at first, but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time.”

(Image credit: Getty)

William, who rang in his birthday on June 21, “felt a little uncomfortable at first,” but he eventually “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends,” who now want to make this “a new tradition.”

William also celebrated in a more subdued manner with wife Princess Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Kate and William also had a special dinner with the kids on his birthday,” the insider says. OK reports that the night out with the guys happened two days later, on Friday, June 23, where the crew hit KOKO in London, “where he danced and supped on beer alongside longtime friends Guy Pelly and James Meade, both of whom are godparents to his kids,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

Though it may have been a minute, William (and Kate, too) were once regular fixtures on the London nightclub scene in the 2000s—those were the days.