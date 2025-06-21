Why a "Quiet Acknowledgment" Is All Prince William Can Expect on His Birthday From Dad King Charles

Prince William turned 43 on June 21, but don't expect the royal to make a big fuss about the occasion. According to The King's former gardener, the Prince of Wales is most likely to spend the day at home with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And when it comes to his dad, King Charles, Prince William might not be expecting anything at all, according to one former royal employee.

Speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, King Charles's former royal gardener, Jack Stooks, revealed that The King is unlikely to made a huge deal out of Prince William's 43rd birthday. "Maybe a phone call or a small gift," Stooks shared. "They're not really into big birthday lunches or public displays unless it's a milestone one."

Stooks believes that when Prince William next marks a huge milestone birthday, King Charles will be on hand to help celebrate. "When William turns 50, I imagine there'll be a bigger deal made, like a proper party, maybe hosted at Buckingham Palace, and the press will be told about it," the former royal gardener explained. "But for now, it'll probably just be a quiet acknowledgment from The King."

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—paid tribute to the royal in a sweet Instagram post. Along with an adorable photo of the Prince of Wales playing with the family's new puppies, the caption said, "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

According to Stooks, the Prince of Wales is likely to have a pretty relaxed 43rd birthday. "He'll probably keep it really low-key," the former royal employee explained. "I think he prefers spending the day with Kate, just doing something as a family. It won't be anything like his 21st, that was a big party at Windsor Castle where they all dressed up and partied all night."

While Prince William reportedly used to enjoy big parties, that's no longer the case. "These days it'll likely be dinner at home, maybe with a few close friends at Adelaide Cottage," Stooks said. "When he hits 50 or 60, that's when we'll probably see a big party again, like a marquee at one of the royal residences with friends, celebrity guests from his charitable work, all that kind of thing."

Reflecting on the Prince of Wales's past birthdays, Stooks said, "He definitely used to have big parties back in the day, both him and Harry."