Prince Louis is "Not at All in Awe" of the Fact Grandpa Charles is The King
Titles don't impress Louis much, per one royal expert.
Along with serving as monarch, King Charles has another very important title in life, and that's grandpa. Ahead of Prince Louis's 7th birthday on April 23, his sweet bond with "Grandpa Wales" has been revealed—and true to form, cheeky Louis isn't impressed by his grandfather's royal role.
Prince William and Princess Kate skipped Easter with the Royal Family to spend time as a family at their country house, Anmer Hall, and according to sources, they were spotted attending church on the Sandringham estate with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. But even though Louis didn't get to spend time with his other grandpa on Easter, they share a sweet bond.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that Prince Louis looks at King Charles like any other grandparent. "He clearly loves his grandpa and is not at all in awe of the fact he happens to be the King," Bond said.
The royal expert continued, "I think Charles cherishes every moment he can spend with the children, and that’s possibly one reason why he spends more time at Windsor nowadays"
Louis and his siblings have been spending time in Norfolk over their school holiday—they return to classes on Thursday, April 24—and it's unclear if they'll be celebrating the little prince's birthday at Anmer Hall or back home in Windsor. However, Bond noted, "I’m sure Louis loves having his grandpa read to him and tell him stories, and he’ll no doubt be thoroughly spoiled on his birthday."
The palace has released some touching photos of The King hugging Prince Louis, both for his second birthday in 2020 and as part of a set of portraits taken for the then-Prince Charles's 70th birthday in 2018.
One time when the public got to see a rare glimpse at their bond was during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee, when an antsy Prince Louis sat on his grandpa's lap at the Platinum Pageant. According to the Daily Mail, lip reader Juliet Sullivan told the outlet that Prince William "leaned across Camilla to ask Charles: 'Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?' to which he replied, 'of course.'"
In the adorable photos from the event, The King pointed things out to Prince Louis, who was just four at the time, and chatted with the youngster—a moment that was surely a welcome break from the long pageant for little Louis.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
