Former Royal Butler Accused of Stealing Princess Diana's Possessions Says a "Private Meeting" With Queen Elizabeth "Saved" Him From Prison

A plethora of former Royal Family staff members continue to discuss their memories of their favorite royals. One such employee is Paul Burrell, a former royal butler for Princess Diana and her family. In his new book, The Royal Insider: My Life with The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana, the former butler reflected on being arrested for allegedly stealing some of Princess Diana's possessions following her death. He also discussed how a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth II helped to change his fate.

In an extract from Burrell's forthcoming book, which is being serialized by the Daily Mail, the former butler explained, "[O]n 16 August 2001, I had been charged with stealing 315 items from the estate of my late employer Diana, Princess of Wales, six items from Prince Charles, and 21 items from Prince William." As a result, Burrell was facing a five-year prison sentence, if he was found guilty of taking the items illegally.

"The police had torn my home apart, like a burglary in reverse," Burrell wrote. "Items that Princess Diana and Prince Charles had given me and my family over the years were all taken away, including clothes, shoes, and handbags that Diana had gifted to my wife Maria and a writing bureau she had given one of my sons."

Paul Burrell [back left] pictured with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in July 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Burrell, he was tasked with "cataloging and packing away" Diana's possessions, but he was left feeling "concerned that not enough was being done to protect Diana's legacy." The weight of his former employer's legacy quickly combined with his own personal issues, which included becoming "homeless and unemployed, after years of living and working at Kensington Palace."

The former butler decided to arrange a private meeting with Elizabeth, whom he had previously served. According to Burrell, he met the late monarch one evening in December 1997 at Buckingham Palace, and he addressed the "grave concerns" he had regarding Diana's property.

"[T]he family have been through all the princess's personal belongings and have taken away a great deal of her property, much of which I believe William and Harry should have," Burrell wrote, recalling his conversation with Queen Elizabeth.

Burrell continued, "I was asked to bring down her monogrammed luggage which was filled with her clothes, and Mrs. Shand Kydd [Frances, Diana's mother] sits on the princess's [couch] sorting through papers and shredding personal correspondence, including letters from you. That shredding machine is smoking, Your Majesty!"

Paul Burrell leaving court in November 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharing his concern regarding the destruction of Diana's property, Burrell allegedly told The Queen, "So I have taken it upon myself to rescue documents which I think are important. I could not stand by and watch history be erased or the princess's world changed. She had fought so hard for the little privacy that she had and I have kept safe the personal items which she entrusted to me and were locked in my filing cabinet in my pantry."

According to Burrell, "The Queen raised her eyebrows but said nothing" at his revelation about Diana's property.

The pair subsequently discussed numerous topics, the former royal butler explained, including Diana's continued fondness for her ex-husband Charles and her ability to connect with people from all over the world. However, it was Burrell's revelation regarding Diana's personal possessions that "changed the course of my life," he wrote.

During his trial, the Royal Family was able to share "new evidence," after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and King Charles discussed the topic while traveling to an event together. The Queen's recollection of her conversation with Burrell changed everything for the former butler, who was allowed to walk free. "The Queen had saved me," he wrote.