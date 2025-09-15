Blue Eye Makeup Is My Forever Go-To Shade for Stunning Party Glam

Minimal effort, high impact.

Hannah Baxter with a blue sparkle shirt on and a blue- and red-toned party
(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)
New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and although I am thoroughly exhausted, I couldn’t be happier about it. After a fairly restful summer, I am itching to get back to the glitz and glamour of a night out in New York City, preferably dancing the night away with my nearest and dearest. I can’t say that Fashion Week parties are necessarily where I’ll be spending my time for the rest of the fall season, but it’s a nice way to kick off the back-to-school, back-to-partying vibe. What better way to dust off my beauty editor makeup skills (especially when I’ve been little more than a lip stain and cream blush all summer)? The secret, however, is to not just fall back on the tried-and-true classic smokey eye when I want to make a serious statement with my glam. Instead, I reach for a few unexpected blue eye makeup options to help my hazel eyes pop—and make a dazzling first impression.

Not sure where to start with your first foray into blue liners and eyeshadows? Keep scrolling for my favorite tried-and-tested options in both formats.

Navy Baby

Navy blue is my favorite color, period, full stop, and lucky for me, it looks just as stunning in makeup form as it does for fashion and homewares.

Cobalt Cutie

Don’t shy away from this vivid blue shade! I promise it’s more wearable than you think, as long as you commit, and the pop of pigment will instantly help you feel more awake and undeniably chic.

Powder Power

Soft, dreamy shades of light blue are so beautiful on the eyes, especially with a barely-there wash of color. It’s a dreamy ethereal effect that enhances your eyes with minimal effort. Who doesn’t love that?

