Princess Kate Is Embracing the “Blush Comeback” Beauty Trend

The term “blush blindness” used to be considered derogatory, but the trends have shifted yet again—and now, a heavy-handed blush is a good thing. Bright pink cheeks are the latest beauty trend, and even Princess Kate can’t resist the rosy glow. The Princess of Wales has always opted for a strong makeup look, eschewing trends for a classic, tried-and-true aesthetic, but her cheeks have been noticeably more pink and polished lately.

“Blush comeback is definitely a thing,” declares award-winning celebrity makeup artist Michelle Kinsella. Kinsella reports that her clients are “a lot more open to gorgeous pops of peach and pink,” choosing blush to do the heavy lifting “that people previously relied on bronzer for.” While Princess Kate was never known for her harsh-lined contour, there is a noticeable shift in her makeup routine from bronze tones to peachy pinks. “One thing I always say when it comes to blusher is there’s no real right or wrong,” Kinsella says of the trend. “It’s a very personal choice.”

The Princess of Wales tends to skip beauty trends, instead leaning towards the same routine for years and years. She also has the unique concern of distance photography, and being instantly recognizable, so she utilizes a pseudo-stage makeup approach. While heavy eyeliner can look dated under close scrutiny, it ensures her eyes are easily visible from far away. Similarly, a light blush won’t be as noticeable from a distance, and when the Princess of Wales wants to assure everyone she is in good health, a bright pink glow can go a long way.

“If you’re feeling tired, blush can certainly give you a lift and detract from the tiredness by faking that healthy flush of colour,” Kinsella suggests. Whether Princess Kate was up early for a workout, or up too late finishing Hamnet, a pop of pink can fake that bright, aware, energetic glow. “You can get away with wearing very little else makeup-wise when you go heavy on the blush,” Kinsella suggests, especially for those early-morning school runs to Lambrook School.

Michelle Kinsella’s Tips for Princess Kate’s Blush Style

Keep to the outer apple of the cheeks and blend upwards on to the cheekbones for an uplifted look.

Contrary to popular belief, do not smile when applying blush. When you stop smiling, your face will naturally drop and so will the blush placement, which will drag your whole face down.

Sweep a little blush across the bridge of your nose to tie it all together.

In terms of depth of colour or longevity of product, it can be really nice to layer a powder blush on top of a cream blush. This really locks the blush in.

