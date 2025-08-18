Every August, I tune into the US Open like Zendaya in Challengers (minus the love triangle and court-side seats). I rarely pick up a racket myself, but I do know my way around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center—specifically the VIP section, where I can spot the tournament's best celebrity outfits.

New attendees usually sit in the luxury suites, showcasing the top-half of their latest US Open outfits. Last summer, Taylor Swift made her US Open debut in the uppermost tier. The football WAG segued to tennis-core with a gingham Reformation mini dress (in Kansas City Chiefs red, of course). The closer you get to the court, the more Wimbledon-inspired the attire reads. See Kendall Jenner a few rows below Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The supermodel looked Centre Court-ready in a polished little white dress and The Row accessories, straight out of the London tournament's all-white look book.

If I'm lucky, celebrity tennis-goers will pose for an unofficial step-and-repeat before the initial serve. Unfortunately, this was more common before the 2000s. Back in 1999, Britney Spears was all smiles at her first (and only) US Open. Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage applauds Spears and her larger-than-life tennis ball—"method dressing before we even had a term for it."

Kendall Jenner channeled the Wimbledon dress code at the US Open last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the US Open is back for the 125th edition—and outfits inspired by the players' gear are much more common. From now until September 8, I'll be watching the stands like a hawk, searching for the year's best take on tennis-core. In the meantime, I asked Marie Claire editors to round up their favorite celebrity outfits from US Opens past, all of which will be going on my mood board for next year. I'm manifesting a suite to see the best looks IRL.

Gigi Hadid, 2018

Gigi Hadid looked effortlessly chic before the 2018 US Open. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"It was seven years ago, but I still remember it like it was yesterday: the Hadid sisters gloriously flouting the post-Labor Day style 'rule' at the U.S. Open. While Bella looked great, it's Gigi's look that stands out for me. That Vivienne Westwood shirt, casually tossed over one shoulder! The white biker shorts to match her sister's dress! The nameplate necklace ("Zayn," because this was seven years ago) and little Prada bag! There's an effortlessness to this look I can't get enough of."—Jenny Hollander, digital director

Ilana Glazer, 2024

Ilana Glazer pulled off anti-tennis-core looks in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This US Open look rewrites the tennis-prep playbook—trading crisp polos for a glossy varsity jacket and some denim cutoffs. The loafers with scrunched socks are the perfect early-fall curveball: sporty and a little irreverent."—Sara Holzman, style director

Zendaya, 2022

Zendaya was impossible to miss with her Cartier watch on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Before there was Tashi Duncan in Loewe, there was Zendaya in Cartier for the 2022 US Open. Luca Guadagnino had to have seen the shots of Z in her aviator reading glasses and Cartier Panthére watch and been inspired forChallengers.

Zendaya's courtside outfit is luxurious because it's so understated: she doesn't have to play the over-the-top, on-theme US Open styling game to win best-dressed all the same."—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Emily Ratajkowski, 2023

EmRata turned the US Open into a fully-fledged fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Emily Ratajkowski approached her 2023 US Open outfit the same way I would if I could swing a ticket to the coveted tennis championship: the tastemaker went with an undeniably preppy outfit, but with a tongue-in-cheek twist that spoke to her distinct fashion POV.

She nodded to the signature prepster, yuppie code of a cardigan slung over her shoulders with a front-knot slate gray sweater, but chose black leather knee-high boots instead of the expected tennis sneaker for shoes. Ratajkowski's US Open outfit was clever, on theme, and, crucially, very on brand for the cool girl."—Emma Childs, fashion features editor

Bella Hadid, 2022

Bella was all smiles in a Y2K-coded corset. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love Bella’s off-duty model looks, but seeing her in denim is always the icing on the cake because it's so relatable. I think this look was so flattering as it hugs her figure, but still gives that 'I’m here to serve' vibe!"—Ashlyn Delaney, associate social media editor

Kendall Jenner, 2022

Leave it to Kendall to start the kitten heel flip-flops trend three years early. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This Kendall Jenner look makes my minimalist heart soar. From the baseball cap to the chunky earrings (which perfectly tie in to her Bottega Veneta bag, might I add), this outfit is a masterclass on accessorizing.

Navy and butter yellow is also a color combination I would have never thought to style together, yet it proves to be so chic. Dare I say, Kendall was way ahead of the curve when she stepped out in this look in 2022?"—Brooke Knappenberger, associate commerce editor

Taylor Swift, 2024

Taylor Swift waved to fans in her Reformation mini post-Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I said it when I covered the look last year, and I'll say it again: Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana" Reformation mini dress was the best surprise the 2024 US Open had to offer to me, personally. Covering Swift's outfits for Marie Claire is its own spectator sport, but this sighting was refreshingly simple and Easter egg-free.

There's something so classic about the way she styled her dress with black sunglasses and a bright red lip—and it's sweet that Kelce got in on the couples' coordination with his red-and-white Gucci outfit. I suspect summer 2025's gingham obsession started with this outfit in the center of the industry's mood board. While I missed out on shopping Swift's exact dress last time, I'm crossing my fingers she'll come back in another under-$300 find."—Halie LeSavage

Serena Williams, 2024

The GOAT watched the US Open from the stands in an early-aughts-inspired Canadian tux. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Seeing Serena Williams at the 2024 US Open made my tennis-loving heart melt. It was the GOAT's first time watching from the stands, as opposed to playing in 21 tournaments.

She sourced herself for style inspiration, specifically the pleated denim mini skirt she wore at the 2004 US Open. A cropped short-sleeve jacket completed Williams's Canadian tuxedo. Everything from her chunky sneakers to double-denim will be my blueprint when I eventually sign up for classes."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

Jordan Chiles, 2024

The Olympian channeled Serena in a pleated mini skirt and statement sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Olympian Jordan Chiles was a whole vibe at the 2024 US Open. Her pleated skirt and collegiate cardigan were such a cute way to bring her personal style courtside. I love the way she added a bit of girliness with the pearl necklace to contrast the super-sporty look!"—Christina D'Ambrosio, deputy director, social

Barbra Streisand, 1992

Barbra Streisand's all-white look from '92 is still on my mood board. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Barbra Streisand only visited the US Open once, 32 years ago. Even so, her all-white outfit lives rent-free in my head. If I ever score tickets, catch me in the Grammy winner's summer whites, from her bucket hat to her statement sneakers. The rounded sunglasses upped her tennis attire's Nantucket-ready aura."—Meguire Hennes

Britney Spears, 1999

In '99, Britney Spears sang the national anthem in her take on method dressing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Not to mix my pop girl metaphors, but Britney Spears's 1999 US Open outfit is the Sporty Spice ideal. She matched her long-sleeve tee and mini skirt to an extra-large tennis ball for her photo op. The more I flip through the archives, the more I'm tempted to copy her chunky sneakers, if not the entire on-theme outfit."—LeSavage

Beyoncé, 2016

Beyoncé looked oh-so chic in a must-copy skirt set at the 2016 tournament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Whenever I'm feeling little white dress fatigue (which is often in the summer), I study Beyoncé's 2016 US Open outfit for inspiration. On day four, she sat courtside in a taupe-and-white top from For Love & Lemons. Its floral cutout bodice just barely peeked out from underneath a Zimmermann trench coat.

Before Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Bey was ahead of The Row rise with oversize round sunglasses. She hasn't attended the US Open since, but I have hope for her grand return this year."—Meguire Hennes