Olivia Rodrigo Epitomizes Festival Dressing in a Lace-Trimmed Mini Dress, Knee-High Lace-Up Boots, and a Talisman Necklace

This weekend, Olivia Rodrigo pulled off a huge feat by hosting the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival at Great Park in Irvine, California. The "Drop Dead" singer founded the incredible event, which was inspired by Lilith Fair and has already raised $20 million for a plethora of charities supporting women's rights. Notably, all performers—including Chappell Roan, Alanis Morissette, Doechii, and Stevie Nicks—took part in the festival for free.
Rodrigo—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—headlined the music festival on August 29 wearing a white, lace-trimmed mini dress, featuring subtle black O-ring details on its spaghetti straps.
The singer-songwriter accessorized her outfit with a pair of tan leather knee-high lace-up boots—practical attire for a music festival—and she wore a large daisy decoration in her hair.
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For jewelry, Rodrigo opted for a Pyrrha Jewelry x Sarah McLachlan Lilith Talisman Necklace—from every sale, a $100 donation is made to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music.
Once again, the "Vampire" singer is firmly focused on philanthropy and even her jewelry is sending a message.
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self-portrait
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