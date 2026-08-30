Olivia Rodrigo Epitomizes Festival Dressing in a Lace-Trimmed Mini Dress, Knee-High Lace-Up Boots, and a Talisman Necklace

Her necklace sends an important message about her priorities.

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Olivia Rodrigo wears a white lacy dress with a white daisy in her hair to perform at Daisy Chain Fields
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
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This weekend, Olivia Rodrigo pulled off a huge feat by hosting the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival at Great Park in Irvine, California. The "Drop Dead" singer founded the incredible event, which was inspired by Lilith Fair and has already raised $20 million for a plethora of charities supporting women's rights. Notably, all performers—including Chappell Roan, Alanis Morissette, Doechii, and Stevie Nicks—took part in the festival for free.

Rodrigo—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—headlined the music festival on August 29 wearing a white, lace-trimmed mini dress, featuring subtle black O-ring details on its spaghetti straps.

Olivia Rodrigo wears a white lacy dress with a white daisy in her hair to perform at Daisy Chain Fields

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a lace-trimmed mini dress to headline the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter accessorized her outfit with a pair of tan leather knee-high lace-up boots—practical attire for a music festival—and she wore a large daisy decoration in her hair.

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Olivia Rodrigo wears a white lacy dress with a white daisy in her hair to perform at Daisy Chain Fields

Olivia Rodrigo performing at Daisy Chain Fields on August 29.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/ Images)

Olivia Rodrigo wears a white lacy dress with a white daisy in her hair to perform at Daisy Chain Fields

Olivia Rodrigo performing at Daisy Chain Fields wearing a lace-trimmed mini dress.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

For jewelry, Rodrigo opted for a Pyrrha Jewelry x Sarah McLachlan Lilith Talisman Necklace—from every sale, a $100 donation is made to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music.

Once again, the "Vampire" singer is firmly focused on philanthropy and even her jewelry is sending a message.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.