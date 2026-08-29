One Royal Has Become "Very Close" to Princess Kate and Was Spotted Sharing a "Playful Smile" With the Future Queen, Royal Experts Claim

The Princess of Wales has developed a "warm" relationship with an unexpected royal relative.

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Princess Kate Middleton has long wavy brown hair and wears a black polo neck sweater with a brown blazer
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As the future Queen, Princess Kate holds a very important place within the British Royal Family. And according to royal experts, another Royal Family member has grown "very close" to the Princess of Wales in recent months.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Andrew Lownie noted that Queen Camilla "is very close to Kate." The newspaper further explained, "Camilla has not just grown closer with Kate in recent years, but also appears to share a warm relationship with the princess's family—including her mother Carole Middleton."

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James reflected on Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's interaction at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November 2025.

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"There was an exchange of what looked like warm chat between the present and future queens here, with Camilla's rather playful smile and side-eye appearing to make Kate beam back down at her," James told the outlet.

Princess Kate Middleton has long wavy brown hair and stands next to Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate had a "warm" interaction on Remembrance Sunday 2025.

(Image credit: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to move back to the U.K. from California is sure to impact both Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

According to Lownie, "The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes's plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested."

The royal author continued, "The Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of The King to establish clear boundaries for [Harry and Meghan]."

Princess Kate Middleton has long wavy brown hair and wears a black polo neck sweater with a brown blazer

"There was an exchange of what looked like warm chat between the present and future queens," a body language expert said.

(Image credit: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hopefully Harry and Meghan will be able to reintegrate into the Royal Family following their unexpected move. Having left Montecito in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it seems as though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serious about building a new life in England.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.