One Royal Has Become "Very Close" to Princess Kate and Was Spotted Sharing a "Playful Smile" With the Future Queen, Royal Experts Claim

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Andrew Lownie noted that Queen Camilla "is very close to Kate." The newspaper further explained, "Camilla has not just grown closer with Kate in recent years, but also appears to share a warm relationship with the princess's family—including her mother Carole Middleton."
"There was an exchange of what looked like warm chat between the present and future queens here, with Camilla's rather playful smile and side-eye appearing to make Kate beam back down at her," James told the outlet.
According to Lownie, "The King and the Prince of Wales have long been aware of the Sussexes's plan to return to Britain, but it has suited their purposes to distance themselves whilst public opinion is tested."
The royal author continued, "The Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of The King to establish clear boundaries for [Harry and Meghan]."
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Hopefully Harry and Meghan will be able to reintegrate into the Royal Family following their unexpected move. Having left Montecito in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it seems as though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serious about building a new life in England.