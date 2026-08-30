Why "Backlash Ensued" Over an "Offensive" Change to King Charles's Coronation in 2023, Per Royal Author

Gross continued, "The idea as an 'innovation' was raised a number of days in advance of the coronation, to update the service by replacing the homage by the peerage, with members of the public 'pledging allegiance' to King Charles III."
The liturgy included the phrasing, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law."
MACMILLAN
Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023
As Gross explained, "This is a new and significant moment in the tradition of the coronation. Never before in our history have the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to a new Sovereign."
Unfortunately, the proposed change wasn't particularly well received.
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"A backlash to the idea immediately ensued, with discontent from across the political spectrum, with some labeling the idea 'offensive,'" Gross noted.
It was subsequently revealed that the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had suggested the wording, with King Charles largely unaware of the change. Per Gross, Welby was "forced to refer to the whole idea as 'voluntary,' and an 'invitation' not a 'command'...and the magnificence of the actual day overshadowed the drama."
Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023 by George William Cullen Gross is available now.