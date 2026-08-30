Why "Backlash Ensued" Over an "Offensive" Change to King Charles's Coronation in 2023, Per Royal Author

One royal expert called it "one of the more problematic and controversial moments of 2023."

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King Charles III wears a giant crown and watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following his and Queen Camilla&#039;s Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, King Charles became the monarch. His coronation officially took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. But according to one royal author, "backlash ensued" regarding an allegedly "offensive" change to the event.

In the new book Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023, George William Cullen Gross discusses the proposed change regarding King Charles's coronation.

According to Gross, the lead up to King Charles's coronation contained "one of the more problematic and controversial moments of 2023," which was "a proposed 'Homage of the People.'"

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Gross continued, "The idea as an 'innovation' was raised a number of days in advance of the coronation, to update the service by replacing the homage by the peerage, with members of the public 'pledging allegiance' to King Charles III."

The liturgy included the phrasing, "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England

"The idea as an 'innovation' was raised a number of days in advance of the coronation."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Gross explained, "This is a new and significant moment in the tradition of the coronation. Never before in our history have the general public been offered such an opportunity to join with national figures in declaring their allegiance to a new Sovereign."

Unfortunately, the proposed change wasn't particularly well received.

"A backlash to the idea immediately ensued, with discontent from across the political spectrum, with some labeling the idea 'offensive,'" Gross noted.

Prince William placing his hand on King Charles&#039;s crown at his coronation

"A backlash to the idea immediately ensued, with discontent from across the political spectrum."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was subsequently revealed that the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had suggested the wording, with King Charles largely unaware of the change. Per Gross, Welby was "forced to refer to the whole idea as 'voluntary,' and an 'invitation' not a 'command'...and the magnificence of the actual day overshadowed the drama."

Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023 by George William Cullen Gross is available now.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.