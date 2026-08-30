Doechii's Neon Pink Body Paint Pairs Perfectly With Lacy Underwear and Biker Boots at Daisy Chain Fields

The Grammy winner made quite an impact at Olivia Rodrigo's music festival.

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Doechii at Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 held at Great Park on August 29, 2026 in Irvine, California in neon pink body paint and biker boots
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
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Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival boasted performances from a plethora of incredible artists, including Chappell Roan, Rachel Chinouriri, and Stevie Nicks. But it's safe to say that Doechii's neon pink outfit stole the show.

On Saturday, August 29, the Grammy winner took to the stage in Great Park in Irvine, California, covered head-to-toe in neon pink body paint.

Doechii only needed a select few items to accessorize her vibrant pink look, including a floral lacy bra and a flurry shawl. While the rapper's thong was adorned with a leopard-print hem, a pair of chunky biker boots completed her unforgettable outfit.

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Doechii at Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 held at Great Park on August 29, 2026 in Irvine, California in neon pink body paint and biker boots

Doechii performing at Daisy Chain Fields on August 29, 2026.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Doechii at Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 held at Great Park on August 29, 2026 in Irvine, California in neon pink body paint and biker boots

Doechii styles neon pink body paint with biker boots for Daisy Chain Fields.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Even the musician's backing dancers were covered in neon pink body paint, perfectly coordinated for their Daisy Chain Fields appearance.

Doechii at Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 held at Great Park on August 29, 2026 in Irvine, California in neon pink body paint and biker boots

Doechii's dancers coordinated with the rapper's neon pink body paint.

(Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

As summer turns to fall, it's most definitely acceptable to wear the brightest neon pink outfit you can find. Just ask Doechii.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Doechii's Neon Pink Look

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.