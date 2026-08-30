Doechii's Neon Pink Body Paint Pairs Perfectly With Lacy Underwear and Biker Boots at Daisy Chain Fields

Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival boasted performances from a plethora of incredible artists, including Chappell Roan, Rachel Chinouriri, and Stevie Nicks. But it's safe to say that Doechii's neon pink outfit stole the show.
On Saturday, August 29, the
Grammy winner took to the stage in Great Park in Irvine, California, covered head-to-toe in neon pink body paint. Doechii only needed a select few items to accessorize her vibrant pink look, including a floral lacy bra and a flurry shawl. While the rapper's thong was adorned with a leopard-print hem, a pair of chunky biker boots completed her unforgettable outfit. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Doechii performing at Daisy Chain Fields on August 29, 2026.
(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Doechii styles neon pink body paint with biker boots for Daisy Chain Fields.
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Even the musician's backing dancers were covered in neon pink body paint, perfectly coordinated for their Daisy Chain Fields appearance.
Doechii's dancers coordinated with the rapper's neon pink body paint.
(Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)
As summer turns to fall, it's most definitely acceptable to wear the brightest neon pink outfit you can find. Just ask Doechii.
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