Sarah Ferguson Follows in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Footsteps by Moving Back to the U.K.—7 Months After Epstein Files Revelations

People reported news of Ferguson's return to the U.K., noting that the former Duchess of York "has been 'keeping a low profile' and staying out of the country amid the fallout from her ties to Jeffrey Epstein." The outlet further shared that the ex-duchess "will be renting a six-bedroom property for around $8,000 per month."
The Sun revealed that Ferguson's new "gated home is situated in the Home Counties," which encompasses the area surrounding London. The newspaper also claimed that the former duchess's rental could be costing as much as $13,500.
Of Ferguson's decision to move back to the U.K., one source told the Sun, "She's had her eyes on a return for some time but it takes time to find the right new house."
The source continued, "She hasn't had to worry about accommodation for 20 years as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now's the right time to get back to her life."
As for why August 2026 was the appropriate time to move back, the source claimed, "With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away."
According to the Sun, Ferguson's move back to England is due to take place "imminently," though further details remain closely guarded.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!