Sarah Ferguson Follows in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Footsteps by Moving Back to the U.K.—7 Months After Epstein Files Revelations

"She thought she could slip back under the radar," a royal source claimed.

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Sarah Ferguson attending Ascot 2025 wearing a black and white polka dot dress with a wide-brim black hat, she has red hair
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Swiftly following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps, Sarah Ferguson has decided to move back to the U.K. after seven months in exile. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife has remained incognito throughout 2026, following fresh allegations regarding her alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

People reported news of Ferguson's return to the U.K., noting that the former Duchess of York "has been 'keeping a low profile' and staying out of the country amid the fallout from her ties to Jeffrey Epstein." The outlet further shared that the ex-duchess "will be renting a six-bedroom property for around $8,000 per month."

The Sun revealed that Ferguson's new "gated home is situated in the Home Counties," which encompasses the area surrounding London. The newspaper also claimed that the former duchess's rental could be costing as much as $13,500.

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Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the Duchess of Kent&#039;s funeral

The former Duchess of York is reportedly returning to the U.K. after seven months in hiding.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Ferguson's decision to move back to the U.K., one source told the Sun, "She's had her eyes on a return for some time but it takes time to find the right new house."

The source continued, "She hasn't had to worry about accommodation for 20 years as she had Royal Lodge with Andrew. Now's the right time to get back to her life."

As for why August 2026 was the appropriate time to move back, the source claimed, "With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away."

Sarah Ferguson wearing a white polka dot dress and black hat waving at Royal Ascot

Sarah Ferguson left the U.K. following new revelations about her alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Ferguson's move back to England is due to take place "imminently," though further details remain closely guarded.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.