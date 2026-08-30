Queen Elizabeth Wanted to "Preserve the Mystery Surrounding" One Particular Tradition, According to a Royal Historian

The monarch made sure one thing was "hidden from television cameras."

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Queen Elizabeth wears a bright pink coat and matching hat adorned with flowers
(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images/Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Throughout her dextrous reign, Queen Elizabeth achieved many feats. And according to one royal historian, the late Queen was especially concerned with preserving one particular Royal Family tradition.

In the new book Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023, George William Cullen Gross discusses the significance of certain aspects of royal coronations.

"In a similar vein to the religiosity of baptism, the ceremony of anointing was hidden from television cameras during the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II to preserve the mystery surrounding it," Gross explained.

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The author continued, "In this instance, four Knights of the Garter held the canopy of gold over and around the monarch to shield the act from view. During the act of Anointing, the monarch disrobes from their crimson robes and takes off any jewelry, giving up all symbols of their status."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving at her coronation

"The ceremony of anointing was hidden from television cameras during the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II to preserve the mystery surrounding it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gross also noted that multiple aspects of the coronation date back centuries.

The author shared, "The Archbishop is then handed the Ampulla containing special 'holy' oil or chrism. An eagle-shaped flask in solid gold, it dates back to the remade crown jewels for the coronation of Charles II in 1661."

Additionally, a "Coronation Spoon of 12th century origin" is used, which "anoints the monarch on their head, hands and breast/chest, with the accompanying words (much unchanged since the 17th century)."

Queen Elizabeth II After Her Coronation

The late Queen was especially concerned with preserving one particular Royal Family tradition.

(Image credit: Bettmann/Getty)

It seems clear that, to Queen Elizabeth II, royal tradition was tantamount, and that included attempting to preserve some aspects of the process.

Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023 by George William Cullen Gross is available now.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.