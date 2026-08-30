Queen Elizabeth Wanted to "Preserve the Mystery Surrounding" One Particular Tradition, According to a Royal Historian

In the new book Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023, George William Cullen Gross discusses the significance of certain aspects of royal coronations.
"In a similar vein to the religiosity of baptism, the ceremony of anointing was hidden from television cameras during the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II to preserve the mystery surrounding it," Gross explained.
The author continued, "In this instance, four Knights of the Garter held the canopy of gold over and around the monarch to shield the act from view. During the act of Anointing, the monarch disrobes from their crimson robes and takes off any jewelry, giving up all symbols of their status."
MACMILLAN
Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023
Gross also noted that multiple aspects of the coronation date back centuries.
The author shared, "The Archbishop is then handed the Ampulla containing special 'holy' oil or chrism. An eagle-shaped flask in solid gold, it dates back to the remade crown jewels for the coronation of Charles II in 1661."
Additionally, a "Coronation Spoon of 12th century origin" is used, which "anoints the monarch on their head, hands and breast/chest, with the accompanying words (much unchanged since the 17th century)."
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It seems clear that, to Queen Elizabeth II, royal tradition was tantamount, and that included attempting to preserve some aspects of the process.
Crown and People: British Coronations and the Shaping of National Identity 973–2023 by George William Cullen Gross is available now.