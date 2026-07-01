Amelia and Eliza Spencer Follow in Aunt Princess Diana's Style Footsteps at Wimbledon Ahead of Her 65th Birthday

Princess Diana would have turned 65 on Wednesday, July 1, and her twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer channeled their late aunt’s style while hitting the Wimbledon championships on June 30.

Diana was the original Wimbledon it girl, and her brother Earl Spencer’s twin daughters are no different, arriving at the championships in coordinating linen sets by Intimissimi. Eliza, dressed in white, and Amelia, wearing blue, brought to mind the vest and white pants the late Princess of Wales wore while vacationing in Barbuda in 1995.

Amelia paired her linen vest with matching blue drawstring shorts by Intimissimi, while Eliza chose a pair of loose white trousers.

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Amelia and Eliza both wore Intimissimi linen sets on June 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The twins both wore Garrard jewelry for their tennis outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia carried a vanilla-hued east/west bag by Longchamp, pairing her outfit with sparkling green jewels by Garrard and a pair of cap-toed Jennifer Chamandi pumps. Meanwhile, Eliza chose an ivory Valextra top-handled bag and Garrard jewelry that coordinated with her twin's, but featuring varying shades of blue stones.

The twins also posed in Intimissimi bras under their vests on Instagram, modeling lace styles from the lingerie brand.

Eliza's tennis whites are right on brand for the bride-to-be, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Channing Millerd last summer. The couple have not announced any wedding plans just yet, but if sisters Amelia and Kitty Spencer's wedding day looks are any indication, Eliza is sure to make her aunt Diana proud.

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TOPICS Diana