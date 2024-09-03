Princess Diana is known for many things, including her influential fashion choices and unforgettable hairstyles, one of which reportedly made the Queen "furious." In a new interview, one of Diana's hairdressers has opened up about the former Princess of Wales' personality, including what made her laugh.

Hairdresser Richard Dalton has cowritten a new book called It’s All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana, in collaboration with Renae Plant, the curator of The Princess Diana Museum. Speaking to People about why he decided to take part in the new book, Dalton explained, “After seeing her every day for over a decade, it was fun to relive the memories." He also noted "how funny Diana was," explaining, "Just what a wonderful, genuine person that she was."

Dalton also referred to Diana's "amazing, wicked sense of humor," explaining in his book (via People), "Her jokes were hysterical... very naughty at times."

"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats when we traveled on long flights," Dalton recalled. "She was hysterically funny and loved playing jokes on all of us."

Diana laughing with two lifeguards in Australia on January 31, 1988. (Image credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Celebrating Diana's unique personality, Dalton said, "I do find the humorous side of Diana to be very sweet." He continued, "She just wanted to be ‘normal’ and was just like the rest of us."

Dalton also remembered a particularly funny moment with Diana involving one of Queen Elizabeth's corgis. "I was patting it, as I love dogs, when Diana came up and the corgi started to lick her legs," he explained. After Dalton told the Princess that the dog belonged to the Queen, Diana "replied with a laugh, "Well, get it out of here, as it’s licking all the fake suntan off my legs.'"

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail , Dalton also recalled Diana's obsession with popular TV show Dynasty. "[She] would make me watch it if she couldn't because of work commitments," he told the outlet. "The next morning she'd say: 'Tell me everything!'"

Diana also drew inspiration from Dynasty for her own hair, according to the royal hairdresser. "Diana loved big hair—and so did I," Dalton told the publication. "We used gallons of hairspray and heated rollers to give her that 80s Dynasty look after her favourite TV show."