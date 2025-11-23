Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Wax Figure Was Unveiled in Paris On a Very Meaningful Anniversary
The museum debuted the tribute on the 30-year anniversary of Diana's still-controversial 'Panorama' interview because it marked "the first time she spoke openly and sincerely about her personal life" and was "a moment that changed the way the public saw her."
A new wax figure commemorating one of Princess Diana's most iconic moments was unveiled in Paris this week—and on a very meaningful date.
The Grévin Museum debuted the new statue in honor of the late royal wearing her famous "Revenge Dress," a slinky black, off-the-shoulder dress that Diana wore to an event she attended the same night that her husband, then-Prince Charles, publicly confessed to infidelity during their marriage in a televised interview.
The short black cocktail dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, exuded sexiness and confidence and was dubbed the "Revenge Dress" because, well, what better was is there to take "revenge" on someone who wronged you romantically than by looking like this:
The Grévin Museum's wax figure of Diana is accessorized with pearl jewelry, a black clutch, pantyhose and pumps, just like the late royal was in June 1994, when she wore the short, black Christina Stambolian dress to a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park in London.
The museum made a conscious decision to unveil the statue on a meaningful date—the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview, in which she spoke candidly about the difficulties she faced in royal life.
"It is no coincidence that Lady Diana's statue was unveiled on 20 November," the museum explained in a statement. "Exactly 30 years ago, on this date, Lady Diana sat down for her famous BBC interview. For the first time, she spoke openly and sincerely about her personal life—a moment that changed the way the public saw her. Her now-legendary line, 'We were three in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,' is still remembered today."
In its statement about unveiling the wax figure, the Grévin Museum acknowledged that Diana's Panorama interview "caused controversy behind the scenes," but explained that it chose the anniversary of the still-controversial interview because "it remains one of the most impactful TV moments of the past century."
"For her statue, Grévin chose the iconic Revenge dress: the black, off-the-shoulder dress she wore the evening after Prince Charles publicly admitted his infidelity," the statement continues. "It was bold, elegant, and completely unexpected. That night, the dress became a symbol of confidence and freedom, and it still represents that moment of empowerment today."
