Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designers Settle Legal Dispute Over Her Gown Sketches
The former husband-and-wife team went to court over the famous design.
It was the dress of a decade—and perhaps one of the most recognizable wedding gowns of all time—but David and Elizabeth Emanuel recently ended up in court over sketches of Princess Diana's wedding dress, which the former husband-and-wife duo designed in 1981.
Per the BBC, David accused his ex-wife "as well as a south London auction house" of copyright infringement after she recreated sketches of Princess Diana's wedding dress—as well as other designs they created for the royal—and put them up for auction without his consent.
The pair released a statement on Oct. 18 announcing the case had been settled "amicably," with Elizabeth praising her ex-husband's role in their past successes.
"During our time together, David and I created many of the most famous clothes of the 20th century. David was instrumental in the success of The Emanuel Partnership and I am glad that we have put our recent differences behind us and can now look forward to continuing our respective careers."
David also spoke positively about their shared history, stating, "Emanuel was at the forefront of haute couture in the 1980s until Elizabeth and I went our separate ways. Our creations were very much in demand from the world's most famous women throughout that period."
The former couple—who divorced in 1990—were catapulted to fashion superstardom after they created Diana's gown. While it might seem just a bit extra in terms of today's wedding style, the dress was a masterpiece of romantic extravagance, perfectly capturing the fairy-tale atmosphere of the royal wedding and 1980s excess.
The dress featured a 25-foot train, the longest in royal wedding history, and was adorned with over 10,000 pearls and sequins. Its puffed sleeves and full skirt embodied the dramatic '80s aesthetic that the Emanuels were known for at the time.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In early 2024, Elizabeth spoke to People about creating a modern version of the dress, noting, "I’m going to try and capture the spirit of the original—but through my eyes now."
Beyond the wedding dress, the Emanuel partnership crafted numerous other notable pieces for Princess Diana, including several evening gowns and the romantic ruffled blouse she wore for her official engagement portrait—a style that would go on to sell for $381,000 at auction in 2023.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
These Ladylike Fall Trends Channel Jackie Kennedy's Elegance
The former First Lady is the undeniable muse of the season.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Back—and So Is a Meaningful Blouse
The star is reinventing a familiar staple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
6 Fall Denim Trends Tested and Approved by Celebrities
Plus the exact pairs Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, and more are wearing.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Inside Princess Diana and Prince Charles's "Utterly Traumatic" 1983 Tour to Australia
Charles is kicking off his first visit Down Under since taking the throne.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, Says He Visits Her Island Grave "Pretty Much Every Day"
Earl Spencer spoke with 'Good Morning Britain' about his late sister.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rare Andy Warhol Paintings of Princess Diana and Prince Charles Could Fetch More Than $2 Million at Auction
The pop art pieces will hit the auction block on Oct. 10.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Diana's Sisters Have Remained Close to Prince Harry and Prince William
"The aunts looked thrilled to see their warring nephews."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Allegedly Praised Queen Camilla as "Loyal and Discreet" During Charles Affair
"She was complicated and confusing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Diana "Would Have Giggled With Delight" at Prince Harry's Choice to Fight Back Against Palace
"Diana would, I'm sure, have been very supportive of the choices Harry has made.”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Would Trick Her Staff with "Fake Vomit," Former Royal Hairdresser Reveals
Hairstylist Richard Dalton said the late royal had "a wonderful sense of humor."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published