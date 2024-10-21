Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designers Settle Legal Dispute Over Her Gown Sketches

It was the dress of a decade—and perhaps one of the most recognizable wedding gowns of all time—but David and Elizabeth Emanuel recently ended up in court over sketches of Princess Diana's wedding dress, which the former husband-and-wife duo designed in 1981.

Per the BBC, David accused his ex-wife "as well as a south London auction house" of copyright infringement after she recreated sketches of Princess Diana's wedding dress—as well as other designs they created for the royal—and put them up for auction without his consent.

The pair released a statement on Oct. 18 announcing the case had been settled "amicably," with Elizabeth praising her ex-husband's role in their past successes.

"During our time together, David and I created many of the most famous clothes of the 20th century. David was instrumental in the success of The Emanuel Partnership and I am glad that we have put our recent differences behind us and can now look forward to continuing our respective careers."

Diana's wedding dress became instantly iconic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David also spoke positively about their shared history, stating, "Emanuel was at the forefront of haute couture in the 1980s until Elizabeth and I went our separate ways. Our creations were very much in demand from the world's most famous women throughout that period."

The former couple—who divorced in 1990—were catapulted to fashion superstardom after they created Diana's gown. While it might seem just a bit extra in terms of today's wedding style, the dress was a masterpiece of romantic extravagance, perfectly capturing the fairy-tale atmosphere of the royal wedding and 1980s excess.

The dress featured a 25-foot train, the longest in royal wedding history, and was adorned with over 10,000 pearls and sequins. Its puffed sleeves and full skirt embodied the dramatic '80s aesthetic that the Emanuels were known for at the time.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David and Elizabeth Emanuel, seen here in 1981, were chosen to create Diana's wedding dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In early 2024, Elizabeth spoke to People about creating a modern version of the dress, noting, "I’m going to try and capture the spirit of the original—but through my eyes now."

Beyond the wedding dress, the Emanuel partnership crafted numerous other notable pieces for Princess Diana, including several evening gowns and the romantic ruffled blouse she wore for her official engagement portrait—a style that would go on to sell for $381,000 at auction in 2023.