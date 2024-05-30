Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Knew the Moment Diana Asked Her to Design Her Gown That Her Life Was “Never Going to Be the Same Again”

When Princess Diana—then Lady Diana Spencer—called the woman who would become her wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel, to ask her to do the honors for her July 29, 1981 wedding day to Prince Charles, the call came at an inconvenient time, Emanuel said.

Emanuel opened up to People about the fib she had to tell another client when Diana rang, asking if Emanuel and her then-husband, David, would design her now-iconic wedding gown. Speaking at People’s Styling Princess Diana panel, Emanuel said that she knew in that moment that her “life was going to change”—but first, she had to find an excuse to leave her client, who she was doing a fitting with when the call from Diana came.

Diana's wedding dress remains one of the most iconic gowns of all time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The phone started to ring, and it rang and rang, and nobody was picking it up,” Emanuel said. “I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m just going to have to take this call.’ And it was Diana. And she said, ‘It’s me,’ you know? ‘Would you do me the honor of making my wedding dress? You can’t tell anybody about this, there’s not going to be an announcement, so you’ve got to keep it very secret.’”

Of that moment, Emanuel recalled “It was such a special moment because I thought, ‘My life was going to change, David’s life—it’s never going to be the same again.’”

Charles and Diana married on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London; Charles was 32, and Diana had just turned 20 earlier that month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Emanuel wanted to tell her team immediately, but she still had that other client there, waiting on her. She fumbled for the perfect excuse and finally came up with one: “My brother had a baby,” she fibbed.

Emanuel added during the panel that Diana didn’t “have any idea” about what she wanted when it came to a wedding dress. Emanuel said she did “lots and lots of sketches” and had Diana try on some ready-to-wear dresses, including one that became the template for the final product.

“A lot of it was trust, and she liked our style,” Emanuel said.

Diana's gown was designed by the then-husband and wife team of Elizabeth and David Emanuel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emanuels were personally selected by Lady Diana Spencer to design one of the most important dresses of her life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing the dress from 1981 to 2024, Emanuel revealed that she has plans to make a modern version of the iconic gown from 43 years ago. “I’m going to try and capture the spirit of the original but through my eyes now,” she told People. “I want to preserve all the sparkles and pearls, but with a completely different vision.”

Emanuel is designing a "sequel" to Diana's dress, 43 years after her wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel said that when it came to the design of her gown, Diana had no idea what direction she wanted to go. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel added of the sequel to the original gown that “It’s a really exciting thing because I often get asked, ‘Would you do the same dress again?’ Well, I wouldn’t change a thing on the dress in 1981, but if I was looking at it through my eyes now, there’s so many possibilities.”