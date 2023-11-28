Once the Peacemaker Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Kate Now Considers Her Relationship With Harry Over

It’s one of many bombshells Omid Scobie is dropping this week in his new book.

published

Even though we assumed this to be true because of her husband Prince William’s contentious relationship with Prince Harry, it still is hard to hear: in his explosive new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which was released today, Omid Scobie writes that Princess Kate will never trust Harry again, and that there is no going back for her.

Remember, if you will, that Harry and Kate were once famously close, considering one another siblings rather than brother- and sister-in-law. Even after tensions mounted between the brothers, Kate remained somewhat of a peacekeeper between them.

“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments…and the relationship he had with their children…but to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews,” the book reads, per The Mirror

In addition to not being able to trust Harry anymore, the Sussexes’ departure as working members of the royal family in January 2020 “put more pressure” on William and Kate to “fill the working void left behind,” Scobie writes—only further exacerbating tension between the two couples.

