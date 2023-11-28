Once the Peacemaker Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Kate Now Considers Her Relationship With Harry Over

Even though we assumed this to be true because of her husband Prince William’s contentious relationship with Prince Harry, it still is hard to hear: in his explosive new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which was released today, Omid Scobie writes that Princess Kate will never trust Harry again, and that there is no going back for her.
Remember, if you will, that Harry and Kate were once famously close, considering one another siblings rather than brother- and sister-in-law. Even after tensions mounted between the brothers, Kate remained somewhat of a peacekeeper between them.
“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments…and the relationship he had with their children…but to her, there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews,” the book reads, per The Mirror.
In addition to not being able to trust Harry anymore, the Sussexes’ departure as working members of the royal family in January 2020 “put more pressure” on William and Kate to “fill the working void left behind,” Scobie writes—only further exacerbating tension between the two couples.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Even Though the Sussexes Knew They Weren’t On the Same Page with Spotify, They Still Signed $20M Deal Because They “Needed Serious Money,” Author Claims
“The money was on the table, and they were in a desperate place.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zara Hair Has Arrived With the Help of Guido Palau and Kaia Gerber
The holiday-ready Glitter in Gold collection launches Friday.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
The Gotham Awards Red Carpet Was All About Sleek Silhouettes
Our favorite looks from Margot Robbie, Andrew Scott, and more.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Even Though the Sussexes Knew They Weren’t On the Same Page with Spotify, They Still Signed $20M Deal Because They “Needed Serious Money,” Author Claims
“The money was on the table, and they were in a desperate place.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances
The “silence was palpable” as Kate and Meghan rode in a car together to Windsor Castle for a walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Distraught Over Being Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage Earlier This Year, Prince Harry Asked His Father King Charles a Heartbreaking Question
The Frogmore eviction has long been seen as a retaliatory move for the publication of Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ just weeks earlier.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Are a “Unit Together” When It Comes to Fashion Choices, Expert Says
“You could feel this kind of exchange going on between them, which I think is really interesting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royal Family is Growing “Increasingly Frustrated” That King Charles “Won’t Just Fix Things” With Prince Harry
They want the King to mend fences “for the sake of everyone.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In Between a Rock and a Hard Place, King Charles Might Have the Solution to See Both of His Sons Over the Holidays
Here’s what we know about Prince William, Prince Harry, and Christmas at Sandringham.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Makes History in 100-Year-Old Tiara Not Seen Since the 1930s
She’s only the second royal to ever wear it publicly.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Is Reportedly Torn Between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla
The King is in a difficult spot.
By Iris Goldsztajn