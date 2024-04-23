Rebel Wilson Claims Unnamed Male Member of the British Royal Family Invited Her to a Party with Drugs, Orgies, and a Medieval Theme

In another jaw-dropping anecdote from her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson details an invitation back in 2014 to a party with drugs and orgies—and the invite came from a member of the British royal family, apparently.

Wilson doesn’t name the royal who invited her to the medieval-themed party a decade ago—a birthday party for a “tech billionaire”—but confirms the royal is male and is “like, fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne.” Wilson said she got the invite because this royal told her male friend “We need more girls,” the book reads, adding that women were purposely meant to outnumber the men in attendance. Wilson described the undisclosed location as a ranch just outside of L.A., and, adhering to the theme, she came dressed in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat,” adding “It was a vibe.”

Wilson has been on a press run promoting her new memoir, "Rebel Rising." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the soiree, “The party was insane,” she wrote. “Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool…The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

She recalled seeing the unnamed royal as the bash went on: “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs,” she continued. “There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.”

The book came out earlier this month, on April 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spoiler alert: it’s not candy. Wilson inquired about what was being served, only to find out that it wasn’t candy, but “molly”: “I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused,” she wrote. “He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy…the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

From this comment, Wilson wrote she had an epiphany. “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she continued. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

Wilson shares many shocking anecdotes in the book, like, you know, the time a British royal invited her to a party with drugs and orgies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilson wrote she had no desire to be included in whatever was about to happen next at the party, writing “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she concluded the story.

The mystery British royal wasn’t the only royal mentioned in Rebel Rising, actually—Wilson also alludes to a Jordanian prince who allegedly offered her $2 million for a weekend together. Like the aforementioned orgy, Wilson declined, she wrote.