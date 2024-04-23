Rebel Wilson Claims Unnamed Male Member of the British Royal Family Invited Her to a Party with Drugs, Orgies, and a Medieval Theme

In another jaw-dropping anecdote from her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson details an invitation back in 2014 to a party with drugs and orgies—and the invite came from a member of the British royal family, apparently.
Wilson doesn’t name the royal who invited her to the medieval-themed party a decade ago—a birthday party for a “tech billionaire”—but confirms the royal is male and is “like, fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne.” Wilson said she got the invite because this royal told her male friend “We need more girls,” the book reads, adding that women were purposely meant to outnumber the men in attendance. Wilson described the undisclosed location as a ranch just outside of L.A., and, adhering to the theme, she came dressed in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat,” adding “It was a vibe.”
Of the soiree, “The party was insane,” she wrote. “Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool…The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”
She recalled seeing the unnamed royal as the bash went on: “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs,” she continued. “There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.”
Spoiler alert: it’s not candy. Wilson inquired about what was being served, only to find out that it wasn’t candy, but “molly”: “I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused,” she wrote. “He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy…the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”
From this comment, Wilson wrote she had an epiphany. “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she continued. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”
Wilson wrote she had no desire to be included in whatever was about to happen next at the party, writing “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she concluded the story.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The mystery British royal wasn’t the only royal mentioned in Rebel Rising, actually—Wilson also alludes to a Jordanian prince who allegedly offered her $2 million for a weekend together. Like the aforementioned orgy, Wilson declined, she wrote.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Antonia Gentry's Cats Are Scared of Her Skincare Routine
Her pets aren't fans of her favorite beauty splurge.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Paris Hilton Is Finally Ready to Share Her Daughter With the World
Hilton shared why she chose the name London, who her daughter resembles, and the special significance behind her birthdate.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Confirms to Jimmy Kimmel Whether the Weirdest Rumors About Her Are True or Not
Emphasis on the WEIRDEST rumors.
By Fleurine Tideman Published