Dolly Parton might have turned down an invitation to have tea with Princess Kate in 2023, but she's not about to make that mistake twice. In a new interview with the Huffington Post, the country superstar was asked if she'd ever collaborate with fellow cooking enthusiast Meghan Markle—and in the process, revealed that she has plans for a different royal meeting later this year.

Parton, who has launched her own line of frozen meals and baking mixes, was told she was "American royalty" in the interview. When a potential guest spot on the Duchess of Susex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was mentioned, Parton replied, "Well, never say never. You never know where you’re gonna go."

However, she casually dropped some royal news in the next sentence, adding, "In fact, I’m going to go to England in October, and I’m going to actually, hopefully, get to have tea with The Queen." While a meetup with Queen Camilla might sound slightly random, it makes perfect sense for Parton, who serves a champion for children's literacy just like Camilla, who founded The Queen's Reading Room charity.

Parton is planning a U.K. visit in conjunction with her Imagination Library organization. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla, seen at a VE Day tea party with veterans, is reportedly meeting with Parton this fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "I Will Always Love You" singer's organization, the Imagination Library, has donated more than 200 million books to children since its inception in 1995. In 2007, the charity expanded to the United Kingdom.

"I think they’re involved a lot with our Imagination Library there," Parton said of the U.K. "So I’m going to go over there and kind of really rub elbows with the royalty. So yes, anything is possible. I never say no to anything."

As for her meeting with Princess Kate, Parton—whose promotional schedule was too tight to have tea with the Princess of Wales in 2023—said she's up for it now. "I don’t know if that offer still stands, but if she wants me and I’m there, I’ll be right there with tea bag in hand,” the "9 to 5" singer said.

And if not, she's more than ready to host Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (and their parents) at Dollywood. "They’re all invited. We would love to have them at Dollywood, and if they decide their schedule ever permits that, well, then we will go all out to try to make it a royal treat for them," Parton said.