This Surprising Royal Is the Only Family Member to Have Finished the London Marathon—And They Broke a World Record
The unusual record was set during the 2010 race.
On Sunday, April 27, the London Marathon set a new world record for the most runners to ever complete a marathon, with 56,640 competitors crossing the finish line. But in 2010, a member of the Royal Family broke a more unusual world record while also becoming the first and only British royal to have completed the famous race.
Princess Beatrice competed in the 2010 London Marathon with her then-boyfriend, Dave Clark, along with a group of friends who tied themselves together to form a human caterpillar. The 34-person-strong team—which included Virgin CEO Richard Branson's daughter, Holly, and son, Sam—broke the world record for the most people to finish a marathon whilst being tied together.
Beatrice and her team wore black jerseys with caterpillar graphics, neon green tutus and matching hats with their names on them as they competed in the race—and members of the Royal Family were on hand to support them.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, joined by Beatrice's little sister, Princess Eugenie, took photos and cheered for the princess on the sidelines. Beatrice also kept her family in mind while running the marathon, as she participated on behalf of her mother's charity Children in Crisis.
Ferguson told the BBC at the time (via the Daily Mail) that she was proud of her daughter for finishing the race, sharing, "For so long I've been trying to get her fit and now she's showing me up today. I've just decided that if she's such a good role-model to me then next year I'm going to do it."
Although the Duchess of York didn't make good on her promise to compete, her sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie, did take part in the 2020 London Marathon. Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, ran 1.5 miles during the socially distanced event on behalf of her royal patronage, Mencap, but didn't compete in the full race.
And although Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry have all taken part in the marathon by handing out medals and supporting runners, they haven't competed themselves. In fact, Kate told journalist Bryony Gordon (via Runner's World) that she wasn't allowed to take part.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I can't remember exactly what happened, but I was like, 'Are you going to run the marathon?' And she was like, 'Oh I can't because security is a bit difficult,'" Gordon revealed.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Blake Lively Recreates Beyoncé's Butter Yellow Outfit From Head to Toe
The styling couldn't be more Blake.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I Tried Kate Middleton's Surprisingly Simple Morning Routine
My results were hit or miss—but the princess is on to something with one step.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Shares Photos of Archie and Lilibet's Vibrant Red Hair
The little royals most definitely take after dad Prince Harry.
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Beatrice's Husband Pays a Rare Tribute to These Royal Family Members on Instagram
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain.
By Kristin Contino
-
Sézane, Zara and Reformation Take the Lead in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s F1 Grand Prix Fashion
The York sisters revved up their spring style in Bahrain.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Beatrice Is Following in the Footsteps of a Surprising Royal With Both Her Charity Initiatives and Her Enviable Wardrobe
The second-time mom has an incredible example in this regal figure.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Beatrice Discusses "Sheer Worry" During Second Pregnancy After Learning Daughter Athena Would Arrive Early
"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Beatrice‘s Baby Daughter Shares a Sweet Tie to Princess Diana's Niece
Although they're not related, there's a connection between the Spencer and Mapelli-Mozzi families.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Shimmering Ivory Bows for First Post-Baby Appearance
The new mom honored a "close and personal" cause at a charity fundraiser.
By Kristin Contino
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation" Regarding Prince Andrew
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden