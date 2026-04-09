Royal Biographer Says Queen Elizabeth’s “Tricky Act” Ended Up Being Her “Greatest Accomplishment”
“She was the first monarch ever who had to, as it were, manage decline,” said author Robert Hardman.
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Queen Elizabeth would have turned 100 on April 21, and a new biographer about the late monarch has been released ahead of the anniversary. In Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story, royal biographer Robert Hardman explores the late Queen’s historic reign, and in a new interview with GB News he said that Queen Elizabeth faced some unique challenges.
“She was the first monarch ever who had to, as it were, manage decline,” Hardman said. “When her father [King George VI] became King, and all before him, it was all about Britain being great and holding onto lots of territory.”
He added, “It was an empire when George VI came to the throne, and for her, it was about shrinking everything, but with a smile, with a handshake.”Article continues below
The shift from the British Empire to the Commonwealth of Nations was “a very tricky act” for the late Queen, Hardman said, calling it one of “her greatest achievements.”
As head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth helped to grow the voluntary collective of nations from just eight members when she took the throne in 1952 to 56 countries at the time of her death.
“Everyone wanted to join,” Hardman said. “And they wanted to join it because of her. She was liked until the end.”
He continued that despite her health issues in the last year of her life, Queen Elizabeth refused to abdicate. “What's so interesting is that, in her late 90s, when she clearly had what were known at the time as mobility issues, there was no talk of her stepping aside,” the biographer said. “She was the queen, as I say, and her authority was undimmed.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.