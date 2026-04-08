Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Handbag Became “An Emblem Of Her Legacy” As The Brand Celebrates Her 100th Birthday In Style
The elegant, ladylike handbag was Queen Elizabeth’s constant companion.
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There are a few iconic style pieces synonymous with Queen Elizabeth II: a silk Hermes headscarf, a bright coat and coordinating hat, and a Launer handbag. The elegant, ladylike handbag was Queen Elizabeth’s constant companion. On her arm, in her hand, or delicately placed on the ground next to her, the black and cream handbags went everywhere with Queen Elizabeth.
As her 100th birthday approaches on April 21, Launer—the designer behind her iconic handbags—has released a collection of eight hero bags to celebrate.
“The range pays an authentic tribute to a sovereign whose reign defined an era and whose notable style became a visual symbol of its own,” the brand shared in a press release. The exclusive range features eight styles in Queen Elizabeth’s signature black and cream colors. The minimalist logo has been improved with a gold or silver-plated finish and embellished with crystals as “the embodiment of quiet opulence.” The inside of each bag features an embossed commemorative plaque, “a discreet mark of honour to these celebratory keep-sake releases.”Article continues below
“Queen Elizabeth II turned fashion into diplomacy,” a representative from Launer shared. “Her signature looks were intentionally chosen with symbolism in mind over vanity.” Indeed, these bags were not flashy or glamorous, and the Launer logo was subtle and understated. While she could afford the loudest logoed bag in Harrods, instead she chose a simple style.
“Rarely was she seen without her beloved Launer handbag,” the brand reported, saying the design was “an integral part of her wardrobe, an object of both style and purpose.”
“Few accessories attract this level of cultural resonance, which Launer is immensely proud of,” the brand boasted. “Launer’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II endured for more than six decades with a Royal Warrant granted in 1968, and proudly maintained until 2022.”
Queen Elizabeth even visited the Launer factor in 1991. “It is the greatest recognition and honour for Launer to have been associated with Queen Elizabeth II for more than fifty years,” Launer CEO Gerald Bodmer said. “She exemplified the very essence of Launer: quiet assurance, graceful poise and refined luxury.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.