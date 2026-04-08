There are a few iconic style pieces synonymous with Queen Elizabeth II: a silk Hermes headscarf, a bright coat and coordinating hat, and a Launer handbag. The elegant, ladylike handbag was Queen Elizabeth’s constant companion. On her arm, in her hand, or delicately placed on the ground next to her, the black and cream handbags went everywhere with Queen Elizabeth.

As her 100th birthday approaches on April 21, Launer—the designer behind her iconic handbags—has released a collection of eight hero bags to celebrate.

Queen Elizabeth II and her iconic handbag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A close-up of the Queen's purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The range pays an authentic tribute to a sovereign whose reign defined an era and whose notable style became a visual symbol of its own,” the brand shared in a press release. The exclusive range features eight styles in Queen Elizabeth’s signature black and cream colors. The minimalist logo has been improved with a gold or silver-plated finish and embellished with crystals as “the embodiment of quiet opulence.” The inside of each bag features an embossed commemorative plaque, “a discreet mark of honour to these celebratory keep-sake releases.”

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“Queen Elizabeth II turned fashion into diplomacy,” a representative from Launer shared. “Her signature looks were intentionally chosen with symbolism in mind over vanity.” Indeed, these bags were not flashy or glamorous, and the Launer logo was subtle and understated. While she could afford the loudest logoed bag in Harrods, instead she chose a simple style.

“Rarely was she seen without her beloved Launer handbag,” the brand reported, saying the design was “an integral part of her wardrobe, an object of both style and purpose.”

A collection of Launer bags celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday. (Image credit: Launer)

The Launer bag is placed delicately on the floor next to her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's iconic Launer bag. (Image credit: Launer)

“Few accessories attract this level of cultural resonance, which Launer is immensely proud of,” the brand boasted. “Launer’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II endured for more than six decades with a Royal Warrant granted in 1968, and proudly maintained until 2022.”

Queen Elizabeth even visited the Launer factor in 1991. “It is the greatest recognition and honour for Launer to have been associated with Queen Elizabeth II for more than fifty years,” Launer CEO Gerald Bodmer said. “She exemplified the very essence of Launer: quiet assurance, graceful poise and refined luxury.”

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