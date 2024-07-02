Lady Louise—Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh—“Strives to Avoid the Royal Limelight” and Being “Mercilessly Analyzed Under the World’s Biggest Microscope”

Lady Louise Windsor—the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh—has heretofore largely remained out of the public eye, by her own choice.

And can you blame her? After watching her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective spouses endure life in the spotlight, one can see why the prospect of remaining private is attractive—though Louise does step out to royal events on occasion, like at last month’s Trooping the Colour, when she joined her parents for her uncle King Charles’ birthday parade. (She even wore the same Suzannah London dress she wore to his Coronation last year, tying it all up with a bow.)

Though she leads a mostly private life, Louise joined her parents at Trooping the Colour on June 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the event last month, Louise wore the same look she donned at King Charles' Coronation in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louise retained her royal title of princess and a “Her Royal Highness” designation, to be used at her discretion when she turned 18, which she did in 2021. Heretofore, anyway, she has eschewed its use, likely because of the publicity that would come along with it. The Daily Express reports that Louise “strives to avoid the royal limelight” and seeks to avoid the “world’s biggest microscope” as she continues her college years; she is a student at the University of St. Andrews—yes, where William met Kate Middleton in 2001—and is studying English literature.

“Lady Louise likely knows she would be mercilessly analyzed under the world’s biggest microscope—her looks and relationships,” public relations expert Alison Lancaster told GB News as to why Louise will likely never become a working royal. “Every candid moment is a potential PR bonfire to contain.”

Louise actively avoids the limelight and the rampant scrutiny that comes along with it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louise, seen here at the Coronation last year, is a student at the University of St. Andrews, where she studies English literature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last weekend, Louise—who is sixteenth in line to the throne—was photographed with a rumored boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, as she took part in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. da Silva-Camp is a classmate of Louise’s at St. Andrews, and was seen hopping aboard Louise’s carriage, smiling broadly, Hello reports. He even spent time with Sophie, Louise’s mother, and “Felix and the Duchess looked very at ease with each other,” an onlooker told the outlet. “They turned up in the car just 10 minutes before Louise’s first event and watched her eagerly.”

In an example of probably exactly why Louise has avoided the spotlight heretofore, her interactions with da Silva-Camp were analyzed by the outlet, which reported that the two “seemed very comfortable together,” the onlooker added. “They were chatting and looking at each other all the way around. They went for a couple of walks together in between her two events as well. They are clearly very close.”

Louise—who inherited her love of carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose title Louise’s father now holds—competed for the first time at the Sandringham trials, which were started by Philip “so he could bring one of his favorite sports to one of his favorite places,” Hello writes.

Louise inherited her love of carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip; here she is seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show taking part in the sport. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louise and her mother, Sophie, sharing a hug at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the world speculates as to Louise’s is-he-or-isn’t-he relationship, Louise’s mother, Sophie, once told The Times about both Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex (who is 16) “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” Sophie said of her children being employed outside of the Firm. “Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”