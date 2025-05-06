"Practical" Princess Charlotte Is the Opposite of Cheeky Prince Louis: "Wise Beyond Her Years"

Princess Charlotte has shown off her sweet personality at royal events through the years, and the 80th anniversary of VE Day was no exception. Charlotte joined her family for a parade and balcony appearance on May 5 to honor World War II veterans—and after her 10th birthday last week, a new report has revealed some insights about Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter.

Unlike her more reserved big brother Prince George, 11, or their 7-year-old little brother, Prince Louis—who is famous for his show-stealing hijinks—Charlotte's personality is more similar to her "responsible" great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"You can definitely see traits of her great-grandmother,” royal author Robert Hardman told People. He noted that like the late Queen, Charlotte has "practical common sense" and is "not camera-grabbing but solid and responsible."

Princess Charlotte followed in her mom's fashion footsteps by wearing a repeat coat at the VE Day parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte watched on as Prince Louis pointed out planes during the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source told the outlet that Princess Charlotte is "a natural" when it comes to royal life and "has taken to royal events like a duck to water." This was evident at the VE Day parade when Charlotte stood serenely like an old pro (and shot a big sister warning look at Prince Louis) during the Royal Family's balcony appearance.

Princess Charlotte has kept her brothers in line when it comes to royal protocol on numerous occasions, like during Trooping the Colour 2024 and at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. "Charlotte seems to keep a watchful eye on her little brother and make sure he's behaving," royal expert Jennie Bond recently told the Mirror. "She's not always successful."

"She is quite a strong character," a palace source told People, calling Charlotte, "almost wise beyond her years."

And although the princess is incredibly composed for a child of just 10, Charlotte lets loose like any other little girl. The princess is involved in soccer and rugby, and per the media outlet, "is known for her grace and sportsmanship" on the field.

The princess celebrated her 10th birthday on May 2. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

Prince Louis blew out his sister's candle at their mom's Together at Christmas carol concert in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A palace source told the outlet that like the Princess of Wales, who's accomplished at everything from sailing to netball, Princess Charlotte "is clearly sporty like her mother. A bit of a mini-me."

She's also a fan of Taylor Swift and ballet and tap dancing, just like her late grandmother, Princess Diana—and has inherited Diana's "Spencer stare," to boot.

Charlotte left quite the impression on Swift and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce when they met at an Eras Tour stop in London last year. Travis called the princess "a superstar" and Jason added that Charlotte was "the highlight" of their meeting with royalty. "She had a fire to her," the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared.