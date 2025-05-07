Duchess Sophie Can't Stop, Won't Stop Borrowing Her Daughter's Hats and Headbands
The Duchess of Edinburgh stole one of Lady Louise's accessories for the second time this spring.
Royals around the world can't help but pass down their stunning wardrobes to their daughters. Whether it's Princess Anne wearing Queen Elizabeth's old purple coat or Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway borrowing her mom's evening gown, there have been numerous instances of princesses and queens stepping out in their royal mothers' best looks. But Duchess Sophie seems to have flipped the script, borrowing one of daughter Lady Louise's accessories for the second time in recent weeks.
The Duchess of Edinburgh—who is married to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward—looked to 21-year-old Louise for inspiration at the VE Day commemorations in London on May 5. Sophie attended a military parade and flypast in the same pink beaded Jane Taylor headband that her daughter debuted at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The tall, intricately beaded creation perfectly coordinated with Sophie's pink and white gingham dress—a piece from one of her go-to brands, Suzannah London. Like Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, who repeated coats they wore to previous events, Sophie chose an outfit she wore to Trooping the Colour 2022.
Just last month, Duchess Sophie borrowed another one of her daughter's Jane Taylor headpieces when she attended Anzac Day events on behalf of The King.
Sophie—who repeated the same navy velvet dress she wore to Prince Philip's memorial service—wore Lady Louise's navy trilby style hat as she honored veterans from Australia and New Zealand.
Lady Louise, who attends the University of St. Andrews, wasn't present at Monday's VE Day celebrations, nor was her 17-year-old brother, James, the Earl of Wessex. But Sophie and Edward's children did join the Royal Family for Easter Sunday services this year, and it's likely they'll make an appearance next month at Trooping the Colour. Perhaps Lady Louise can steal one of her mom's hats for the occasion.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
