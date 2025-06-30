Lady Louise's Rumored Boyfriend Joins Duchess Sophie for an Outing Prince Philip Surely Would Have Cheered On

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has followed in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by attending the University of St Andrews—and like the Prince of Wales, she's reportedly also found a love match in Scotland. The 21-year-old is said to be dating fellow student Felix da Silva-Clamp, and he joined the Duchess of Edinburgh to support Louise during the Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving from June 27 through June 29.

Like her late grandfather Prince Philip, Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver, and she put her skills to the test on the final day of the event, held on the Sandringham estate Sunday. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared a bond with her grandfather over carriage driving, a sport he loved for decades.

Finishing third in the prestigious competition, the St Andrews student was cheered on by Felix and Duchess Sophie, who dressed in a bold red shirt dress by Giuliva Heritage for the last day of the equestrian festival.

Lady Louise spent time with Felix da Silva-Clamp on all three days of the equestrian competition. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Duchess Sophie dressed in a bright red dress for the final day of carriage driving. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix cheered alongside Duchess Sophie as Lady Louise competed. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Felix supported Lady Louise throughout the festival. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The proud mom of two snapped photos of Lady Louise during the competition as Felix clapped alongside her, and the two were spotted spending time with Louise throughout the weekend competition.

Felix and Louise share a love for theater and take part in productions on the St Andrews campus, and both have taken on part-time jobs to support their studies over the years, with Felix said to work at a Scottish ice cream parlor. Meanwhile, hard-working Lady Louise held a job at a local garden center before starting her university studies.