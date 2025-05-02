Royal Expert Says Princess Charlotte Will Enjoy a "Normal Life" Before Facing This "Pretty Intense" Pressure
The princess celebrated her 10th birthday on May 2.
Princess Charlotte celebrated her 10th birthday on Friday, May 2, and the tween has a bright future ahead. The only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate might not be destined to become Queen—older brother Prince George is the current heir to the throne behind dad Prince William—but she'll play a starring role in the Royal Family for years to come. Although the Prince and Princess of Wales have tried their best to give Charlotte and her siblings as many "normalizing experiences" as possible, her childhood is certainly different than the average 10-year-old.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror that even though young Charlotte has already shown the public "how dignified and composed she is at big state occasions," the pre-teen can still relax like any other kid.
The former BBC royal correspondent added, it's "good to know that William and Catherine try their hardest to let all their kids have as normal a life as possible. For example, playing on the beaches in Norfolk, leaping over the sand dunes with their dad or going to a football match or a Taylor Swift concert." However, as a "spare" to future King George, Charlotte's adulthood will likely follow the same path as great-aunt Princess Anne, the Princess Royal—a title she may one day be granted.
"Given that the royals are now so thin on the ground, I think there’ll be a fair bit of pressure for Charlotte to become a full-time working member of the family and the chances are that she will accept that—just as her great aunt Anne did," Bond said.
"Charlotte is, technically, 'the spare', so I think the pressure for her to become a full-time royal will be pretty intense," she added. The royal expert continued that down-to-earth Princess Kate and Prince William will most likely "encourage her to have as much of a 'normal' life as possible beforehand."
This means a typical college experience like the one her parents got to enjoy and "perhaps some vocational work at home or abroad before knuckling down to full-time royal life."
Bond admitted that Princess Diana once told her that Prince William "found the prospect of becoming King a burden on his young shoulders."However, the Prince of Wales is now in the unique position to "help all his children with their choices and decisions" having grown up in the Royal Family himself.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for Charlotte, she might not make many public appearances just yet, but as Bond said, "now is the time to let her remain a child—even at the grand old age of 10!"
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Charlotte Skips a 10th Birthday Dress for a Rugged Camouflage Jacket in Tradition-Breaking Photo
Princess Kate snapped a casual photo of her daughter on her iPhone this year.
-
Kate Middleton Is Determined "to Make Sure" George, Charlotte and Louis are "Better" Than Her at This Royal Skill
The Princess of Wales is starting them out young.
-
Former Royal Nanny Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Such Different Personalities
"You see how grounded they really are."
-
This Royal Child Has Left Siblings Behind With Staggering 900% Popularity Jump
Google searches have skyrocketed for this member of the Royal Family.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Secretly Spent Easter With Princess Kate's Parents
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
-
Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
-
A Resurfaced 1992 Photo Reveals Princess Charlotte Has a Royal Lookalike in Princess Diana's Niece
"The Spencer genes are so strong."
-
Prince Louis Will Soon Be Allowed a Special Privilege That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Already Have
The youngest Wales child will turn 7 on April 23.