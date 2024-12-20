Sabrina Carpenter Says "Bed Chem" Was Initially About a Sleepover With a Friend
"She just woke up and was like, 'we have really good bed chem.'"
Sabrina Carpenter is aware that she's known for being "explicitly horny," but one of her most sensual songs from her album "Short n' Sweet" had a far more innocent beginning than you may have anticipated.
Before performing the song "Bed Chem" during her NPR Tiny Desk concert, Carpenter explained that the song's origins actually came from a far less sexual place than most people would assume: a slumber party with her best friend.
Clad in an adorable and complexion-flattering blue pleated shift and short shorts, Carpenter shone in juxtaposition to her all-white-clad backing band as she explained the song's innocent origins.
"Um, some people know me for, I guess, being explicitly horny, but it's actually not so simple as that," she explained. "It's something that really was a beautiful and happy accident."
"I have a best friend," she went on, "her name is Paloma, and we were having this weekend in an AirBnB and we had to split this king bed."
The singer continued, adding that the friends had never had a sleepover before, saying "it was kind of like a test for our friendship"—one that they passed with flying colors and inspired the title for the song.
"We both just shut our eyes and went to bed. No one was kicking, no one was snoring. And we both woke up the same." It was then that her friend said, "we have really good bed chem."
Carpenter then took that idea and ran with it after she met a man that, she said she thought, "we'd have really good bed chem—in a different way than I have with Paloma." And thus "Bed Chem" was born.
Carpenter went on to perform several more songs from her album—including "Taste," "Please Please Please," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso," and "Juno"—keeping things as comical and horned up as we've all come to expect from the pint-sized singer.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
