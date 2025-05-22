Sabrina Carpenter Tastes the Food-Inspired Fashion Trend With a Cherry Red Dress and Espresso-Hued Loewe Puzzle Bag

It's rare to find Sabrina Carpenter without her signature stacked platforms or curve-hugging corsets. But earlier today, the pop star's lingerie-inspired wardrobe took an unexpected turn for the cozy.

On May 22, Carpenter was photographed while taking a casual stroll through Hollywood Hills Park. She was delightfully over dressed, traipsing through the grassy lawn in a pair of criss-cross stiletto sandals (like Rihanna on a New York City subway grate circa 2016).

Carpenter's overall look, while simple in nature, was the physical embodiment of her 2024 record. The "Busy Woman" juggled both her designer handbag and a live puppy, while balancing on a pair of precarious pumps. She wore a cherry red cashmere sweater without pants, turning the boat-neck number into a makeshift mini dress—Short n' Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter styled her red sweater dress with a Loewe Puzzle bag and stiletto sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, the "Espresso" singer added one of Loewe's most iconic bags in the same rich hue. She slung a $3,500 Puzzle over her shoulder for a hint of casual luxuriousness. Her outfit's only other details were a couple of diamond rings—one pear-shaped and the other taking the form of her initials, "SC."

Loewe Small Puzzle Edge Bag in Classic Calfskin $3,500 at Loewe

While this 'fit feels laid-back, by Carpenter's standards (she usually prefers her outfits cloaked in a think blanket of lace and sequins), it does align with her deeply-held love of micro-mini hemlines.

Most of Carpenter's concert costumes require matching underpants to combat their shockingly short hemlines. And at the 2025 Met Gala she opted out of pants entirely, walking the famed museum steps in a suit-inspired onesie that was also the color of a rich caffeinated beverage.

Since Carpenter's hit song helped launch the food-themed fashion trend, it was only a matter of time before she tasted it herself.

