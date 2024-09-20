Selena Gomez Says “F*** Off” to Anyone Who Pities Her For Not Being Able to Carry a Child

Selena Gomez has some choice words for anyone who thinks her choosing to open up about her bipolar diagnosis or inability to carry a child automatically makes her a "victim."

Recently, while speaking to a group of women during a Women in Film event in California, Gomez opened up about her decision to be vulnerable and share what many would consider to be the more difficult parts of her life.

"I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help—that is not shameful," Gomez said in a now-viral video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar—f*** off. That's what my life is. That's who I am."

At times speaking directly to her younger sister Gracie, who was also in attendance, Gomez explained that she really wants "to be an advocate for women," adding that her desire to stand up for others is "why I share."

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black mermaid dress (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That's why I like to be honest," she continued. "Because everyone is going through something. I don't have it all put together. I'm not a, you know, whatever...I am me and that's all I can be."

Gomez then urged everyone in attendance, including her sister, to not "ever let anyone tell you that you're not a good person."

"Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim," she continued. "You're a survivor in my book."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and actress revealed that she is not physically able to safely carry a pregnancy to term.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," she told the publication at the time. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

The Only Murders in the Building star then went on to discuss how she plans to eventually create her own family.

"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she explained. "I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people," she added. "I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."