Serena Williams Shows Off Her Baby Bump While on Vacation in Italy

It has been almost one month exactly since Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala, and she is proudly showing off her bump while on vacation in Italy, People reports.

The tennis superstar posted two photos to Instagram in a body-con, sleeveless black dress with pink shoes, writing in the caption “CAUTION: Things are not always as they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or…back…slide right #summer #italy #vacation.”

“In the first photo, Williams stood straight towards the camera,” People reports. “In the second photo, she turned with her side facing the camera, placing one hand under her bump to highlight her baby bump.”

Before arriving on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this month, Williams shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, where her baby bump was visible. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” her caption read.

Williams and Ohanian are already parents to five-year-old daughter Olympia, and days after revealing her pregnancy, Williams posted a clip to Instagram that showed them telling Olympia the exciting news that she would be a big sister.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” Williams said in the video. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret.”