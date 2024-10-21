Selena Gomez Showcases Her Surprise Lob Haircut With Chunky Gold Earrings and a Girl Boss Blazer
The 'Emilia Pérez' star got the season's trendiest chop amid her ongoing press tour.
Selena Gomez showed up to a special screening of Emilia Pérez with a trendy new haircut for fall: a sleek, celebrity-approved lob with a middle-part. The chop felt like an exclamation point on what has been a particularly stylish press tour for the Netflix movie musical, in which the Rare Beauty billionaire stars as Jessi Del Monte: the grief-stricken wife of the film's titular drug cartel leader.
Last year, it felt like every celebrity from Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone and Megan Fox was in the midst of their short hair era. Bob haircuts trended so hard, in fact, that they ended up becoming a meme. Plenty of celebrities, like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, still have them. Selena Gomez and her super-shiny lob, however, represent the next evolution of the trend.
Think of the lob as the bob haircut's cool, non-committal older sister. Whereas bobs tend to fall at or just below the chin, lobs can range in length from the jawline down to the collar bone. In my experience, this longer alternative to the bob is perfect for people who like to change their look often. Should you later decide to grow your hair out, a lob spares you at least a couple months' worth of waiting time. Alternatively, if you've been eyeing the bob trend but feel hesitant about taking the plunge, a lob lets you try the look without going too short to turn back.
For the screening, Gomez curled the ends of her sleek brunette lob inward to frame her face. She accessorized the look with chunky gold earrings, an oversize black blazer, a black mini dress, sheer black tights, and black pumps. The beauty mogul also appeared to be sporting a naked manicure in a glazed nude-pink hue.
Technically, Gomez debuted the fresh cut the night before the screening at the Academy Museum Gala. Hairstylist Marissa Marino, however, styled her lob a bit differently for the occasion. Instead of parting her hair down the middle and curling the ends toward her face, Marino went for a slicked-down side-part with upturned ends that evoked the 1960s bubble flip. As a final touch, she tucked the actor's hair behind her ears to showcase her silver statement earrings from Tiffany & Co. The borderline wet look perfectly complemented the rock-chic vibe of her custom Alaïa blue velvet halter gown with a leather bustier.
Let Gomez and her long bob serve as proof that short haircuts don't have to feel limiting in terms of how they can be styled. I'd even venture to say the lob is the most versatile haircut a woman can have—whether you're a famous actor or an indecisive, trend-obsessed civilian like me. I hope Gomez tries an updo next to really drive this point home.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
During His Royal Tour in Australia, King Charles Reveals One Way He Won't Be Following in Prince Harry's Footsteps
"If I was a younger man."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Woman of the Hour' Adapts a Shocking True Crime Case About a Murderer on a Dating Show—Here Is What Really Happened
You'll be surprised by what's fact and what's fiction in the new Netflix movie directed by Anna Kendrick.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Show Up Together at the Same Event as Jennifer Lopez
The friendly exes arrived together while J.Lo separately attended the community event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes "Back to Her Roots," Literally, With Inky Black Hair
The singer marked a milestone performance with a fresh dye job.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Swaps the Naked Nail Trend for a Nostalgic Fall Manicure Shade
Introducing her first official manicure of the season.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Says Middle Age Is Sexy
Women in their 40s and 50s ruled the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dishes On Her Favorite Fall Manicure Trends, from Maple Syrup Brown to Merlot Red
She's all-in on a brand new shade.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Barrier Butter Is So Decadent, You’ll Want to Smear It Everywhere
Introducing her yummiest skincare product yet: Barrier Butter.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Meghan Markle Gives California Beach Waves an Unexpectedly Royal Red-Carpet Spin
The Duchess of Sussex rarely goes for relaxed waves.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Does Sabrina Carpenter Wear a Wig? Why Do You Care?
Her curls are part of her costume, but that doesn't make them inauthentic.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Did Hailey Bieber Just Tease Three New Rhode Launches in a Designer Diaper Bag Tour?
Her method? A tour of her Goyard tote.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated