Selena Gomez showed up to a special screening of Emilia Pérez with a trendy new haircut for fall: a sleek, celebrity-approved lob with a middle-part. The chop felt like an exclamation point on what has been a particularly stylish press tour for the Netflix movie musical, in which the Rare Beauty billionaire stars as Jessi Del Monte: the grief-stricken wife of the film's titular drug cartel leader.

Last year, it felt like every celebrity from Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone and Megan Fox was in the midst of their short hair era. Bob haircuts trended so hard, in fact, that they ended up becoming a meme. Plenty of celebrities, like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, still have them. Selena Gomez and her super-shiny lob, however, represent the next evolution of the trend.

Selena Gomez speaks at a special screening of Emilia Pérez hosted by BAFTA in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Think of the lob as the bob haircut's cool, non-committal older sister. Whereas bobs tend to fall at or just below the chin, lobs can range in length from the jawline down to the collar bone. In my experience, this longer alternative to the bob is perfect for people who like to change their look often. Should you later decide to grow your hair out, a lob spares you at least a couple months' worth of waiting time. Alternatively, if you've been eyeing the bob trend but feel hesitant about taking the plunge, a lob lets you try the look without going too short to turn back.

Selena Gomez pairs a long bob haircut, also known as a lob, with chunky gold earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the screening, Gomez curled the ends of her sleek brunette lob inward to frame her face. She accessorized the look with chunky gold earrings, an oversize black blazer, a black mini dress, sheer black tights, and black pumps. The beauty mogul also appeared to be sporting a naked manicure in a glazed nude-pink hue.

Selena Gomez sits on a panel with her Emilia Pérez co-stars in a black oversized blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, Gomez debuted the fresh cut the night before the screening at the Academy Museum Gala. Hairstylist Marissa Marino, however, styled her lob a bit differently for the occasion. Instead of parting her hair down the middle and curling the ends toward her face, Marino went for a slicked-down side-part with upturned ends that evoked the 1960s bubble flip. As a final touch, she tucked the actor's hair behind her ears to showcase her silver statement earrings from Tiffany & Co. The borderline wet look perfectly complemented the rock-chic vibe of her custom Alaïa blue velvet halter gown with a leather bustier.

Selena Gomez graces the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet in a custom Alaïa blue velvet gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let Gomez and her long bob serve as proof that short haircuts don't have to feel limiting in terms of how they can be styled. I'd even venture to say the lob is the most versatile haircut a woman can have—whether you're a famous actor or an indecisive, trend-obsessed civilian like me. I hope Gomez tries an updo next to really drive this point home.

