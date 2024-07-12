Serena Williams Throws Brutal Shade at Harrison Butker While Hosting ESPYs

Serena Williams is not a Harrison Butker fan, to say the least.

The tennis legend hosted Thursday's ESPY Awards. At one point, she was on stage with sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson, who were discussing women's sports.

Venus told the crowd, "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports."

Serena ~butted~ in, "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you," which drew a big laugh from the audience.

Brunson also expressed her thoughts on the controversial NFL player, adding, "At all. Like, ever."

In case you somehow missed this story, Butker—a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs—made a whole lot of people angry a couple months ago when he gave a commencement speech at the Catholic Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas.

There, he implied that the female graduates cared more about starting a family than starting a career, despite having just earned a degree.

"I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have the most diabolical lies told to you," he told the crowd.

"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career?

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage, and the children you will bring into this world."

His speech also contained remarks that commenters viewed as "homophobic" and "transphobic."

Unsurprisingly, people were outraged online.

.@NFL As a @Chiefs fan & season ticket holder I am appalled by Harrison Butker’s statements against women & other marginalized people. If this is an example of what to expect from your players in the future, I will no longer support your organization. pic.twitter.com/eyyVNpCy8EMay 15, 2024

Many celebrities also shared their unfiltered thoughts on Butker's speech, including Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, Hoda Kotb, and Maria Shriver.

Sounds like some players “need to stay in their lanes” and shouldn’t be giving commencement speeches.May 14, 2024

Last night's ESPYs were noteworthy in large part thanks to Serena's A+ hosting game, her stunning red-carpet look, and her shoutout to her good friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was in attendance because he was being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and he was accompanied by the duchess for a rare public date night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also won big on the night, taking home the award for Best Male Athlete.