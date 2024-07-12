Serena Williams Throws Brutal Shade at Harrison Butker While Hosting ESPYs
Ouch.
Serena Williams is not a Harrison Butker fan, to say the least.
The tennis legend hosted Thursday's ESPY Awards. At one point, she was on stage with sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson, who were discussing women's sports.
Venus told the crowd, "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports."
Serena ~butted~ in, "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you," which drew a big laugh from the audience.
Brunson also expressed her thoughts on the controversial NFL player, adding, "At all. Like, ever."
"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." - Venus Williams"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." - Serena Williams "At all. Like, ever." - Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWNJuly 12, 2024
In case you somehow missed this story, Butker—a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs—made a whole lot of people angry a couple months ago when he gave a commencement speech at the Catholic Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas.
There, he implied that the female graduates cared more about starting a family than starting a career, despite having just earned a degree.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have the most diabolical lies told to you," he told the crowd.
"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career?
"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage, and the children you will bring into this world."
His speech also contained remarks that commenters viewed as "homophobic" and "transphobic."
Unsurprisingly, people were outraged online.
.@NFL As a @Chiefs fan & season ticket holder I am appalled by Harrison Butker’s statements against women & other marginalized people. If this is an example of what to expect from your players in the future, I will no longer support your organization. pic.twitter.com/eyyVNpCy8EMay 15, 2024
Many celebrities also shared their unfiltered thoughts on Butker's speech, including Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, Hoda Kotb, and Maria Shriver.
Sounds like some players “need to stay in their lanes” and shouldn’t be giving commencement speeches.May 14, 2024
Last night's ESPYs were noteworthy in large part thanks to Serena's A+ hosting game, her stunning red-carpet look, and her shoutout to her good friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was in attendance because he was being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and he was accompanied by the duchess for a rare public date night.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also won big on the night, taking home the award for Best Male Athlete.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Had to Explain "Brat Summer" to Glen Powell
That's what Gen Z's here for!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68 Million Home Is on Zillow Now, Just FYI
Heard you were looking to get on the property ladder?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Radiant in White at the ESPYs
She skipped the red carpet but shined in the audience.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Serena Williams Confirms She Once Tried to Deposit a $1 Million Check at a Drive-Thru ATM
Perhaps not her most relatable story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Serena Williams Is All of Us In a Relatable Instagram Video About a Denim Skirt That Just Doesn't Fit (Yet)
Okay, so the skirt is Valentino, but other than that, we feel seen.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian and Adira Ohanian 'Work Out' In Adorable Christmas Video
While speaking French, of course.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Serena Williams Shared a Message of Hope on Her "Not OK" Day
She's accepting every life experience as it comes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Shares Her Beautiful Name
Congratulations to the new family of four!
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Serena Williams Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2 in the Most Epic Fashion
Jelly Bean is a…
By Rachel Burchfield Published