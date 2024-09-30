Pamela Anderson Says It's "Tough" Staying Single After Dating So Many "Bad Boys"

Pamela Anderson's much-deserved renaissance continues, as she has been selected as one of Glamour's Women of the Year, alongside Serena Williams. In a wide-ranging interview with the publication, Anderson reflects on everything from her dextrous career to her family life and the men she's fallen in love with along the way.

After being asked about her identity, Anderson told the interviewer, "Well, it’s shedding those layers, those protective layers." She continued, "I realized as a very young child, I was playing roles my whole life. I had such a strong imagination. And it’s just what I did. I didn’t realize that was a career."

Exploring how her imagination has influenced much of her adult life, Anderson explained, "And then as I moved here [to the USA from her native Canada] and then Playboy ... or being married to Tommy [Lee], or whatever it was ... I just always wanted to be the best I could be at that."

Always inquisitive, Anderson pontificated, "What is a Playmate? What is a rock star’s wife? What is a Baywatch [star]?"

Ultimately, Anderson decided she needed to take some time for herself to truly understand who she was. "This last couple of years ... it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do," she told the publication.

"I’ve nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my 20s than it did now." (Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

As for her tumultuous relationship history, which has seen the actress marry on six occasions, she told Glamour, "I didn’t go after any bad boys. Bad boys came after me!"

In recent years, Anderson has embraced going makeup free, often attending high-profile events wearing minimal or no makeup at all.

"I’ve just done it and I’ve played with it," she told the outlet of her decision to stop using as much makeup.

"I’ve nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my 20s than it did now," Anderson explained. "You’re going to hit a crossroads in your 50s, and you go, Am I going to chase youth? Am I going to be miserable? Or am I going to be self-accepting? And it’s a practice. And it’s hard to say that you’re attempting all this if you’re still doing the red carpets and the covers of magazines plastered in makeup."