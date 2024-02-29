Serena Williams Attends Off-White's Show in Paris in a Bodycon Dress With Dramatic Cutouts

Tennis great and mom-of-two Serena Williams is showing up and showing out at Paris Fashion Week.



Williams attended the Off-White Womenswear fall/winter show wearing a stunning, all-black bodycon dress with dramatic cutouts at the arms, wrists and legs. To complete the ensemble, Williams wore white fingernail polish, a small gold necklace, pointed-toe heels and her hair down and curled so that it perfectly frame her face.



Williams shared photos of her outfit and the event on Instagram, including a photo of her posting while sitting on a staircase and another close-up of her curled hair and chic, all-black sunglasses.



"Thank you for having me @off____white 🖤🤍" the tennis great captioned the post, along with the hashtag #VirgilForever in honor of the late designer Virgil Abloh.



Williams was close with Abloh, who passed away in 2021 after a 3-year battle with a rare form of cancer.



"It’s been a year and I still can’t put into words the sorrow that I feel," Williams wrote in a touching Instagram post in 2022 and in honor of Abloh. "Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn’t be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever @virgilabloh."

Williams has also opened up in the past about one of her regrets when it comes to her friendship and working relationship with Abloh.



In a Vogue tribute video in honor of the late designer, the mom of two opened up about collaborating with Abloh for the French Open.

"I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” Williams said at the time. “He wanted me to wear, like, this long skirt with the crazy train and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court.”

At the time, Williams said she confided in a longtime friend after Abloh made his suggestion, telling the friend that while she “loves fashion” and “pushing the envelope” she didn’t think she should wear the outfit Abloh had in mind.

“I’m thinking: ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this, I just don’t think I can do this,’” Williams said at the time.

It's safe to say that even though she might have some past regrets regarding her fashion choices, Williams is continuing to "push the envelope" and enjoy her love of fashion just as her late friend would have clearly wanted.