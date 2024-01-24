Sofia Vergara Is Fully Aware Her Beauty Propelled Her to Stardom, and Refuses to Feel Guilty About It

Every single one of us is given gifts, and Sofia Vergara knows what hers is: her good looks, which the Griselda star calls “my passport to the world,” adding that she refuses to feel guilt over her appearance.

Vergara said, per Page Six , that she is fully aware that her beauty propelled her to stardom—and, moreover, she refuses to feel guilty about it. And, though she admits her looks opened the door to the entertainment industry, she maintains that her personality has kept her there.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad,” Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País. “My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me. They were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old, and I’m still here.”

In addition to her personality, her willingness to take risks is what has kept her career on an upward trajectory for decades, she said. “I don’t do brain surgery,” Vergara added. “It’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jackass doesn’t know how to act. I can take it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vergara said she first noticed that her looks opened doors for her back in high school, when she began receiving attention from the opposite sex—and, while she said it was nice at first, she soon noticed that she was being treated differently.

“There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay,” she said. “From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my boobs—then that’s your problem.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her new series, Griselda—out tomorrow on Netflix—Vergara transforms into Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in a fictional dramatization of Blanco’s life in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s. For the show’s premiere, Vergara glittered in gold and told Access Hollywood that she channeled the 1980s with her look: “I wanted to bring a little bit of, you know, ‘Griselda at Studio 54’ era,” she said.

Of the limited series, Vergara added “I’m proud of the whole show. I think I couldn’t have done anything without, you know, this cast that we have, without the director, without the producers that knew what to do exactly with Griselda.”