As someone from the (stunning) island of Jamaica, I love nothing more than learning the beauty secrets of women from the tropics. From how they began embracing their natural hair to how growing up in a warmer climate influences their present-day routines, I often find myself nodding and reminiscing right alongside them as they reflect—which is exactly what happened when I got a chance to chat with actress Adria Arjona.

Hailing from Guatemala, Arjona grew up having a fraught relationship with her curly hair, which ultimately led her to Morrocanoil products. “This brand really helped me discover my curly hair when I was growing up as a teenager in a very humid environment,” Arjona tells me. “Now, having curly hair is such a big part of who I am, my aesthetic, and how I live my life." She no longer straightens her hair daily and places a big emphasis on hair health. (In a very full-circle moment, Arjona is now the face of Morrocanoil’s new L’Originale Eau de Parfum.)

Her hair routine holds some hidden gems, but Arjona has dozens of beauty products on tap that help make her feel like her most magnetic and beautiful self. Keep reading to see how the actor has curated a "rebellious" beauty routine that never fails to get her In the Mood.

Mine is all about fear, actually. My favorite saying is: “Fail, fail better, never fear, never settle.”

I love curating my shower routine to match my fragrance. So, I like using body washes that smell woody with touches of vanilla and citrus to balance things out and not make them too heavy.

I have only one signature scent—I’m trying to create a story here. I try not to switch it up. With that being said, as cliché as it sounds, I really believe that fragrances have the power to transport you to places, and I don't know this Morrocanoil perfume transports me home. It’s unisex but not too masculine, and I love it. I had an era in high school when all I would wear was really manly colognes. I’m over it now, but this feels like a nice in-between.

I'm a little bit of a rebel. I like very natural makeup. Maybe a thick eyebrow using some gel, a little bit of an over-lined lip, and some chapstick. I also love to leave my hair super curly when I go that route.

A deep red or any kind of wine color, like an Essie Wicked.

My wild curly hair. The bigger, the better. It makes me feel most like myself.

As I get older, I keep seeing parts of my mom and dad in my face. It’s kind of weird, but I also love that I keep seeing parts of my history and heritage continue to come up. I love seeing the lines and wrinkles that have come from the expressions that I regularly make. It’s like watching a map of your experiences in real time, and I love it.

I’m a die-hard believer in icing my face. t's something that I've seen my mom do, and I've continued. It really helps with my rosacea, and if I have a breakout, am inflamed or puffy, or anything along those lines, it helps to calm my skin down immediately.

