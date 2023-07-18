Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After 7 Years

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage via a joint statement to Page Six.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
A source also told the publication, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."
While speculation is very often misguided and I always encourage you to take fan theories with a pinch of salt, sadly on this occasion onlookers had suspected Vergara and Manganiello's marriage was not as solid as it once was over the past few weeks. They pointed out that the Magic Mike actor was not with the Modern Family star on her birthday trip to Italy, and only dedicated a fairly short message to her on social media to mark her 51st, writing simply, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"
While of course not everyone is as gushy with their words, by contrast on her 50th birthday, Manganiello wrote to his wife, "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much"
According to People, Vergara and Manganiello met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May 2014, with Manganiello asking Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Vergara's number weeks later. They got engaged in December of that year, and married 11 months later.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
