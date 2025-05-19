Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry to Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary

"Love wins."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissing on their wedding day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, May 19, and to celebrate, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sentimental Instagram post showing off “a lifetime of stories.” The couple married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018, and since then, have taken their love story to Montecito, California. The duchess—who rejoined Instagram in January—posted a photo of a bulletin board full of photos and handwritten notes to mark the occasion, including some never-before-seen snapshots of their dating days and family life.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” Meghan captioned the post. “Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

On the board, the Duchess of Sussex pinned photos spanning from the early days of their relationship up until the present, including a picture of them sitting on the ground in front of an elephant during their third date in summer 2016—a trip to Botswana. Another labeled “London” shows a selfie of the couple during their dating days, while a snowy snapshot reveals a trip to Norway.

A bulletin board full of photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a bulletin board titled "our love story."

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Prince harry and Meghan Markle in a carriage on their wedding day

The duke and duchess married on May 19, 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan also included some of her stunning engagement photos by Alexi Lubomirski that didn’t make the cut—including one of her in a form-fitting pale blue gown by Roland Mouret. Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a similar version of the image in the background when Queen Elizabeth held a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Only one wedding picture is included on the board, along with a paper featuring the lyrics (written in Meghan’s signature calligraphy) to “Stand by Me,” which was sung at their ceremony.

Some of the other photos include a photo of a very pregnant duchess, an ultrasound labeled “Archie” and a picture of Prince Harry leaning over his newborn son in 2019. Other sweet snapshots include one of Prince Archie giving his little sister, Princess Lilibet, a kiss by a Christmas tree in 2022 and a picture of Meghan, Harry and their kids playing with paint outside.

The last photo, labeled “2025” shows the duke and duchess kissing in front of a palm tree. At the bottom of the bulletin board is a tiny note written in Meghan’s handwriting that simply says, “love wins.” Happy anniversary, H&M.

