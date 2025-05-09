Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Just Shared an Update About Her Wedding That's Kind of a Bummer
Lower your expectations accordingly.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged. We know this. It's great! Love! Happiness! On-screen love interests coming together as off-screen love interests! What we don't know is when the wedding will be, or what Zendaya's dress will look like, or whether Holland will give a surprise performance of his Rihanna "Umbrella" dance at the reception. These are all questions that fans hope to get answers to someday, but, unfortunately, that day may never come.
Not because Zendaya and Holland might not make it down the aisle. Don't worry about that! It's because, according to Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, her wedding is likely to be very private. We probably won't even see the wedding dress levels of private.
As reported by BuzzFeed, Roach spoke about Zendaya's wedding plans during an interview with Complex. Roach was asked if he is thinking about the Challengers star's gown yet.
"No" he said. "Zendaya is working on six movies; she has like six movies coming out. I’m thinking about the press tours!"
Yeah, Zendaya really does have a lot coming up. She and Holland will both star in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both of which will premiere in July 2026. Zendaya is also working on the films Dune: Messiah and The Drama—neither of which have confirmed premiere dates yet—and she has a voice role in Shrek 5, which will hit theaters in December 2026. On top of that, there's Euphoria season 3, scheduled to premiere in 2026. Additionally, Holland will be in the movie Avengers: Doomsday, premiering in—you guessed it—2026. (May 1, to be exact.)
Okay, but fans will get to see Zendaya's dress after that, right? In, like, 2027? According to Roach, no matter when the wedding takes place, fans will probably not see the dress at all.
"It will probably be a wedding dress that no one will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship," Roach said. "They try to be as private as possible, so like, there won’t be a Vogue spread, or there won’t be, you know, pictures of the wedding."
Don't expect leaked photos, either.
"The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy,” he continued. “So it’ll be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”
Well, it definitely makes sense to want to keep your wedding private, and it's not that surprising given how quiet these two keep about their relationship. But, for anyone who loves the fashion moments that Roach and Zendaya create, it's still a little disappointing.
That said, with all of those movies coming out, Zendaya will be at plenty of events and premieres. In a previous interview with E! News in which Roach was asked about the wedding, he said that it was "far away." But, he noted that some red carpets are coming up.
"They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there’s a lot of premieres next year, so you’ll see a lot of red carpets," Roach said. "I’m resting up for 2026."
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
